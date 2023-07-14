Following the recent announcement by easyJet that it has cancelled 1,700 summer flights because of air traffic control strikes in Europe and the knock-on effects of the closure of airspace due to the war in Ukraine, there are more concerns for British holidaymakers because of the announcement of strike action by ground staff at Gatwick.

The Unite union says that they will strike from Friday July 28 to Tuesday August 1 and from Friday August 4 to Tuesday August 8.

In the case of easyJet, it had already said it would consolidate services to and from Gatwick from July and September in a bid to minimise the threat of disruption. Gatwick flights, the airline has explained, are most exposed to industrial action by air-traffic controllers in France.

Apart from easyJet, British Airways, Ryanair and Tui are among other airlines which will be affected by the Gatwick strike.

On top of this, workers at Eurocontrol, which manages European air space, have said that they will strike in a dispute over working conditions.