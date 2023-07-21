The school holidays have begun in the UK and the Travel Association ABTA estimates that over two million British holiday makers are set to head overseas for summer holidays this weekend, which for the majority of schools in England and Wales marks the start of the summer break, with tomorrow July 22 expected to be the busiest day of the weekend.



Spain remains the number one destination for families in particular the Costa del Sol, the Balearic and Canary Islands but ABTA members are also reporting strong demand for Bulgaria, Portugal, Turkey, Morocco and Greece.

And, in order to make sure holiday makers don’t suffer any last minute problems, ABTA has provided a simple six-step Travel Checklist (abta.com/travelchecklist) to guide holidaymakers through the most important elements of their pre-holiday preparations.

The checklist includes checking the Foreign Office travel advice for the destination they’re visiting, making sure their passport will be valid for their travel dates, taking out comprehensive travel insurance, and getting their travel money sorted.

Those travelling to the EU are also advised to familiarise themselves with the new requirements since the UK left the EU and to take an in-date EHIC or a new GHIC with them in case they need to access state-provided emergency healthcare while away.

ABTA’s research and booking trends from its members have consistently shown holidays are high on people’s spending agenda this year, despite the ongoing squeeze on household finances, with two-thirds (65%) of people planning to go on holiday abroad before the year is out.



Graeme Buck, ABTA’s Director of Communications, said:

“Whether you’re already booked to travel over the summer months, or are thinking of booking late this summer, following ABTA’s Travel Checklist is designed to remove any eleventh-hour panicking by making sure you’ve ticked off the essential steps to take before you go away.

“For anyone yet to book, our number one piece of advice is to speak with an ABTA member travel agent or tour operator. They’re experts at taking the stress out of holiday planning, as they have access to better prices and a wider choice of trips compared to booking independently, and can easily guide you through the deals on offer to find you the best break for your budget.”

ABTA’s Travel Checklist

Read the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office travel advice (www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice) for the latest advice on entry requirements, any recommended travel vaccinations, and guidance on safety and security for the destination you’re visiting.



Check your passport will be valid for the dates of your trip and renew as early as possible if needed. Note that if you’re travelling to any country in the EU (except Ireland), your passport must have been issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the EU and be valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave.



Take out comprehensive travel insurance that covers your specific needs, including any activities you plan to do or existing medical conditions.



Make sure you take an in-date EHIC or a new GHIC with you if you’re travelling to the EU or Switzerland, so you can access state-provided emergency healthcare if you need it while you’re away. Apply for a card for free at NHS.uk.



If you’re travelling to Europe, note that important changes since the UK left the EU include restrictions on items that can be taken into the EU, changes to the documentation required when driving or taking your pet abroad, and potentially charges for using your mobile phone depending on your network.



The use of card and cash overseas varies, so make sure you take enough travel money with you for the country you’re visiting. Remember you may need cash on arrival for bus or taxi fares, as well as for tips or for cash-only transactions while on holiday.

Visit abta.com/travelchecklist for the full advice.