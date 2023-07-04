British travellers are furious at the long queues which form at peak time at immigration desks at Palma airport. "This is how much Mallorca values British tourism. They have three passport control officers working and a queue going all around the airport," said one furious British tourists who sent a series of photos of the queues to the Bulletin.
Sadly this state of affairs is nothing new. Last summer extra officers had to be sent to the airport to man passport control because of the long queues.
The shortage of officers hits British travellers harder than their European Union counterparts as a result of additional security controls following Brexit.
The queues come as Palma airport prepares for the massive influx of summer tourists. The industry is demanding that the airport authorities resolve the problem sooner rather than later.
Nigel, not exactly correct. The Spanish authorities are well aware that more “illegals” arrive in Spain via Madrid Barajas airport than by sea. They are “tourists”, principally from South America, with return tickets they don’t plan to use. Private jet passengers are controlled, and the jets even more so. Of course real VIP’s are treated like, well, VIP’’s. The wanted list subjects generally drive in through the Pyrenees ( there are some roads with absolutely no controls at all) or via Gibraltar..
Ulla JacksonNot so Ulla. Only arrivals from other Schengen countries walk straight through, and then it is even Brits and other non-EU citizens, because airlines are obliged to check they have the appropriate Schengen visa on check-in precisely so they can walk through on arrival. Arriving from the UK, EU citizens also have to queue and be checked. It is quicker because they do not have to meet any entry restrictions (number of days, funds, return ticket etc.). It is just a glance/scan and wave-through like it used to be for Brits.
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyIt has nothing to do with Brexit, in that it is a good excuse. For years air passengers have had to fill an API form in order to get a flight, so, what has this to do with the destination? Well it speaks that the left hand does not communicate with the right, the Authorities have the API weeks before the flight, anyone who they find suspicious can be sourced long before arrival which makes stamping of passports total bullsh1t. Security, that is a big joke, they come in rubber boats not aeroplanes. Then again the question, how come so many criminals on the wanted list are sunning themselves in Spain, did they fly Easyjet/RyanAir and complete an API? I doubt it they came private jet, no control.
Ulla JacksonIt’s not the passport that counts but rather the origin of the flight. So anyone arriving on a flight direct from the UK has to go through passport control (gates) whatever their passport. In the same way someone with a British or other non Schengen passport arriving from another Schengen country won’t have to go through passport control.
Brits always complains when it happens abroad but not so much when it happens at home - which it does.
TCStrange as any one with EU passport has no check whatsoever. All goes straight out from the airport or directly to the luggage area.
Queues in airports are a fact of life during busy travel periods - uk airports if anything are worse year round than Palma - i have queued many times for two hours at Stansted both arriving and departing - problem is most package holiday tourists typically travel only a few times of the year and always at the busiest times, so they complain like hell about queues when they do.
Can someone remind me what this has to do with Brexit? Britain has never been a subscriber to Schengen, and have always had to go through passport control. At least ETIAS should provide some relief for Brits, provided they don't actually go through with the idle threat of mass "staycations" out of indignance over 6 quid (or more accurately, 2 quid per year).
My Scottish friend arrived on a UK flight with his Danish wife. He was through 20 minutes before her. Okay, nothing goes smoothly 100% but stop with the UK blame game, get on with it, its not personal and please don't play the down trodden victim because of a queue.
Just one more bad consequence of the disastrous Brexit. How many of those tourists queuing voted to leave the EU, do you think? I'll tell you. 52%. So 1 in 2 that are now complaining brought this on themselves. Good job.