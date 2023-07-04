British travellers are furious at the long queues which form at peak time at immigration desks at Palma airport. "This is how much Mallorca values British tourism. They have three passport control officers working and a queue going all around the airport," said one furious British tourists who sent a series of photos of the queues to the Bulletin.

Sadly this state of affairs is nothing new. Last summer extra officers had to be sent to the airport to man passport control because of the long queues.

The shortage of officers hits British travellers harder than their European Union counterparts as a result of additional security controls following Brexit.

The queues come as Palma airport prepares for the massive influx of summer tourists. The industry is demanding that the airport authorities resolve the problem sooner rather than later.