Marcos Rosselló, the founder and CEO of German charter airline Sundair, has acquired the Air Berlin brand from bankruptcy administrators for 120,910 euros. The German tour operator Schauinsland-Reisen has a 50% shareholding in Sundair and the indications are that the plan is to relaunch the airline.
The return of what was Palma's number-one airline?
Air Berlin's hub in Palma was established in 1995
