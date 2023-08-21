The Bulletin has covered this issue on a number of occasions in the past: post Brexit, if you have a British passport you need to have at least three months left on your passport and it must have been issued within the last 10 years for you to be eligible to fly.

But it appears that more needs top be done to make sure that Britons are aware of the numerous changes which have been introduced when it comes to ravel since the UK left the EU.

Only last week a British tourist lost a holiday to Mallorca and more than 1,200 euros because of a little-known EU rule on passport issuing dates.

According to media reports Kirsty Hawes, 28, had booked an all-inclusive holiday to Mallorca with her best friend. She made sure to check the expiry date of her passport before she left.

Her passport expires in March 2024 and she arrived at Luton Airport on Wednesday August 16. However, to her surprise, she was told she could not fly because her passport was issued 10 years... and one day ago.

Before Brexit, Britons could travel up to the expiry date included on their passports, but new EU regulations now state that a UK passport holder wishing to visit Europe needs a passport issued within the previous 10 years.

Kirsty Hawes told the Mirror she had “no idea” about this rule and explained that it was not made clear when she booked, although she admits it was in small print in a confirmation email. Furthermore, she was told she cannot get a refund for her holiday.

“They took our passports and said I couldn’t fly. I thought it was a joke. But they were serious and said my passport was expired. I said ‘No, it’s not, it expires in seven months’.”

I panicked and burst into tears. This was the one thing I had been looking forward to all year,“ she said.

She tried to get a temporary passport, only to be given an appointment in London two weeks later.

“I was in the middle of the airport crying my eyes out. I was so excited to relax. I love the sun and being tanned. It’s really frustrating,” she said.

“I have been told that the tour operator will not refund my money as it is in the terms of conditions which were right at the bottom of the email, they are not easy to find and are in small print,” he added.

“Holiday agencies should add a passport issue date on their websites when booking and registering, so that people are not left stranded at the airport, crying,” she said.