Mallorca has been left out in the cold in a new travel survey by TripAdvisor for British tourists. Benidorm is the most popular international destination for Britons to visit this autumn, according to Tripadvisor. The ranking forms part of Tripadvisor’s Autumn Travel Index, which provides insight into Britons holiday plans from September 1 to November 30 by using a combination of search data and a survey of over 2,400 consumers.

It comes amid reports on the island that Mallorca is set for a very good September with a record number of bookings. However, the Tripadvisor Travel Index appears to tell a different story. The Balearic government has invested a sizeable sum of money to promote the islands as winter holiday destinations.

MOST POPULAR INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS

1. Benidorm, Spain

2. Costa Adeje, Spain

3. Dubai, UAE

4. Antalya, Turkey

5. Rome, Italy

6. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

7. Paris, France

8. Benalmadena, Spain

9. Barcelona, Spain

10. New York City, U.S

The survey will be greeted with concern in the Balearics especially as some business were hoping for a longer season this year.