Mallorca has been left out in the cold in a new travel survey by TripAdvisor for British tourists. Benidorm is the most popular international destination for Britons to visit this autumn, according to Tripadvisor. The ranking forms part of Tripadvisor’s Autumn Travel Index, which provides insight into Britons holiday plans from September 1 to November 30 by using a combination of search data and a survey of over 2,400 consumers.
Mallorca left out in the cold in latest autumn travel survey, Benidorm on tops for Brits
No mention of the island in the top 10
