First the former Balearics government, as part of its Law of Excesses, an attempt to crackdown on antisocial behaviour in the resorts of the Playa de Palma, Sant Antoni in Ibiza and Magalluf, restricted all-inclusive guests to just six alcoholic drinks a day, three which each meal, now the Spanish authorities have set their sights on all-inclusive cruises.

Passengers on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Spanish trips have been outraged to find that their all-inclusive package contains a catch.

Guests who have paid hundreds of euros for NCL’s ‘Free at Sea’ offer - which covers limitless drinks and WiFi - are now discovering that they will have to pay tax on the drinks while in Spain.

Norwegian Cruise Line has recently sent a letter warning customers they could face a significant price rise on cruises in Spanish waters.

VAT will be added to the onboard pricing due to new rules.

Spain charges 10 per cent in VAT on food and drink consumed on land - and, it turns out, water.

This means all food and beverage purchases will incur VAT, including drinks and dining packages.

Every purchase in the line’s onboard shops will incur 21 percent VAT while drinks and dining purchases will have a 10 percent VAT charge.

Even guests who opt for the line’s ‘Free at Sea’ packages which include all-you-can-drink deals, will have to pay an additional tax on drinks purchased.

The line has implemented the rules to coincide with a new law in Spain which wants to ensure cruise guests pay the same taxes as other tourists.

“We were advised with the beginning of our Europe season earlier this year that guests will be charged additional VAT on certain sailings,” a spokesperson for NCL told UK news site The Independent.