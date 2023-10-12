October 12 is Spain's National Day. It is also referred to as Día de la Hispanidad (less so than once was), while October 12 is the day when Spain celebrates the discovery of the Americas by Columbus and the feast of Our Lady of the Pillar (Nuestra Señora del Pilar).

Not forgetting that it is the day of Spain's armed forces, all in all it is a big day in the annual calendar. And for the travel and tourism industries, it is also a big day - several big days because of bridge holidays.

The good weather and lower prices than in high summer have contributed to high demand for trips from the mainland to the Balearics.

Miguel Pardo, director of institutional relations at Trasmed, says that a record 80% occupancy of ferries is anticipated over the few days. "Without doubt, the good weather contributes greatly to such high occupancy." He adds: "August prices in destinations like the Balearic Islands have pushed national tourism towards the end of the high season. Tourists are choosing to enjoy a getaway outside the traditional vacation period."

While there is a view that prices were deterring Spanish tourists in high summer, the figures don't entirely back this up. In August there were 646,000 national tourists, a higher number than both the UK and Germany. Spain was the number one market in August 2022 as well, Spanish demand for the Balearics having grown considerably since before the pandemic. In August 2019 there were 470,000 Spanish tourists, some distance behind the traditional top two.

As to October with its National Day holidays, Spanish tourism climbed from 170,000 in 2019 to 235,000 in 2022. Last year's number looks set to be beaten this year.

* Figures quoted here come Ibestat, the Balearic Statistics Institute.