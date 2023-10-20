The Foreign Office has updated its advice for anyone travelling to Spain.

With the school holidays on the horizon and people planning breaks people are being warned that due to the situation in Israel.

The Foreign Office has said that British citizens in particular were at risk and said: “There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British Nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British Nationals as targets. Stay aware of your surroundings at all times.”

On its travel advice website for Spain it states: “Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. Stay aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities.”

Recent terrorist attacks in Spain include:

in January 2023, one person was killed and others injured in a machete attack at 2 churches in Cadiz

in 2017, 14 people were killed and over 100 injured across 2 incidents where vehicles were driven into pedestrians in Barcelona and Cambrils

Political situation

Demonstrations, political gatherings or marches can take place with little or no warning, particularly in cities. Follow the advice of police and local authorities.

While most demonstrations are peaceful, there is a risk of unrest or violence. If you’re in and around areas where demonstrations are taking place, be aware of what is happening around you and move away if there are signs of disorder.

Crime

Protecting your belongings

Most visits to Spain are trouble-free, but be alert to street crime. Thieves use distraction techniques, and often work in teams. Take care of your passports, money and personal belongings, particularly when collecting or checking in luggage at the airport, and while arranging car hire.

Do not carry all your valuables in one place. Keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe.

Make sure your accommodation has adequate security. Lock all doors and windows at night, or when out. If concerned about the security of your accommodation, speak to your travel operator or the property owner.

Falls from height

There have been a number of very serious accidents (some fatal) as a result of falls from height, including balconies. Many accidents have involved British nationals, and have had a devastating impact on those involved and their loved ones.

Do not take unnecessary risks around balconies or other high places, particularly if you’re under the influence of drink or drugs. If you are staying in a room with a balcony, follow the safety advice and watch out for friends who may be at risk.

In some regions you may be fined or evicted from your hotel if you are found to be behaving irresponsibly around balconies. Your travel insurance may not cover you for incidents that take place on a balcony or if you were under the influence of drink or drugs when the incident happened.”