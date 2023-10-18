Since the afternoon of Wednesday October 11, the Spanish Navy’s maritime action ship (BAM) “Rayo” (P-42) has been carrying out a tracking and surveillance operation of two Russian warships transiting the western Mediterranean Sea, close to the Spanish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). According to El Debate, this has been confirmed by the Spanish Defence Staff.

These two Russian vessels are a Kilo II class submarine and the naval tug “Sergey Balk”.

Surveillance began south of the Balearics. This type of tracking lasts until the vessels under surveillance leave Spanish waters of responsibility.

Kilo-class is the NATO designation for Russian diesel and electric-powered submarines.

The first of this class was commissioned in 1982 and is equipped with weapons including torpedoes, mines and missiles. The “Lightning” has been integrated into the Maritime Operational Command, under the operational control of the Operations Command (MOPS) since October 1.

Until the interception of the Russian units, its mission was that of Maritime Surveillance Operations, consisting of activities of verification and control of maritime traffic, supervision of fishing activity in the limits of the EEZ and protection of the most important maritime lines of communication in the area of interest, as the Navy has reported.