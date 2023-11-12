United Airlines plans to increase capacity of its planes on the New York-Palma route by 12% next season. Following what the airline describes as having been a year of consolidation of the route that started in 2022, results have been positive enough to increase capacity in response to growing demand.
Majorca tourism
Increased capacity for New York-Palma flights in 2024
There is the possibility of increasing flights in 2025
