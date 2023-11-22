Air Nostrum, Iberia’s franchise airline for regional flights, will open the route between Andorra-La Seu d’Urgell and Mallorca on January 5 making it easier than ever for skiers in mallorca to hot the slopes this winter.

Flights will be every Friday and Sunday.

The company, with the collaboration of the Andorran government, is opening this new operation with the intention of connecting the Pyrenean country with the Balearics.

The route will remain active until March 31, 2024 and tickets are already on sale and flights will also be operating from Ibiza and Minorca.

Air Nostrum is going to offer a total of 3,744 seats for sale during the thirteen weeks of activity.

Andorra-La Seu d’Urgell airport is located in the Alt Urgell region, in the province of Lleida.

Given its proximity to the Principality, it is called Andorra-La Seu d’Urgell, and from now on it will be the air link with the Balearics, as it is only 18 kilometres from the border (20 minutes) and 30 kilometres from the centre of Andorra la Vella (approximately 30 minutes).