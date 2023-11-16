Air Nostrum is not only planning on operating airships it is now going to be operating electric planes on its regional routes in Spain to destinations like the Balearics.
Fly electric to Mallorca
Spanish regional airline Air Nostrum buying 10 zero-emission planes
Also in Holiday
- Cold snap heading for Mallorca
- Increased speed limit on Palma's Via Cintura from December 18
- 90-day cap for Britons was discussed in London, Spain could follow French move to scrap it
- Palma - "The best city in the world to live and to come to"
- Mallorca tops “The Best Places to Go in Europe in 2024” beats Biarritz
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.