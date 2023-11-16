Air Nostrum is not only planning on operating airships it is now going to be operating electric planes on its regional routes in Spain to destinations like the Balearics.

Aviation News has reported that Spanish regional airline Air Nostrum has committed to buying 10 electric propulsion retrofit kits from Dovetail Electric Aviation.

The companies announced the agreement on November 15 at the Dubai Airshow, but they have yet to specify which aircraft will be converted to either battery - or hydrogen-electric power.

In December 2022, Air Nostrum and another Spanish carrier Volotea acquired a minority stake in Dovetail’s parent company, Dante Aeronautical, which is working to market electric propulsion conversions of existing turboprop aircraft such as the Cessna Caravan, the DHC Twin Otter, the Beechcraft King Air, and the Casa C212.

Air Nostrum is part of the Iberia group, and its current fleet includes the CRJ family of regional jets and the ATR72 twin turboprop.

Dovetail’s vision is to lead the regional and general aviation industry into an exciting new, sustainable era by enabling operators to fly commercially viable routes in nil-emission, electric-powered aircraft.