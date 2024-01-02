Passengers on an Ibiza bound flight were given a shock when their pilot told them that the flight would be delayed because he was learning how to take off!
Passengers told by pilots: sorry for the delay we are learning to fly!
Flight to Ibiza
I know it could be a bit of harmless fun, but even as an experienced flyer, I would not have taken this as a joke. Pilots are highly trained to get a commercial pilots licence with many hours to get the licence. How many passengers wanted to get off the flight? I could have done so and reported it to the airline. It would not matter what day it was, one dose not make this type of announcement at all. Also the airline could have had the cockpit voice recorder running as well during this announcement. Perhaps, the both pilots could do with extra simulator training before continuing with their flying careers.