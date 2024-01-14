These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 14 at 6am

Departure: January 14 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: January 14 at 6.30am

Departure: January 14 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Cecilia Payne

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: January 14 at 10.15pm

Departure: January 15 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 5,989

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 87

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 14 at 11pm

Departure: January 14 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.