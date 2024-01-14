Cathy CalizPalma14/01/2024 00:15
TW0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 14 at 6am
Departure: January 14 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: January 14 at 6.30am
Departure: January 14 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 14 at 10.15pm
Departure: January 15 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 5,989
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 87

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 14 at 11pm
Departure: January 14 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.