This year, Palma will emerge as a focal point of maritime grandeur, poised to witness a maritime spectacle like never before. A bumper year of new ship launches is set to transform the coastal horizon, as a diverse fleet of oceanic giants converge upon this Mediterranean gem.

As the maritime industry witnesses a surge in innovation, travelers and maritime enthusiasts alike are in for a treat, as Palma becomes the stage for the unveiling of these nautical marvels.

Join us as we embark on a journey through the maritime wonders that await in Palma, marking 2024 as a monumental year in the world of ship launches.

1. Sun Princess, Princess Cruises

The Sun Princess, Princess Cruises' flagship, stands as a maritime pinnacle with a capacity for 4,300 passengers, ushering in a new era of innovation. The vessel showcases exclusive cabana cabins, a groundbreaking family zone with a roller-gliding ride, a Japanese teppanyaki restaurant, The Catch fish restaurant, and a warm Irish bar. Beyond luxury, the Sun Princess takes a pioneering stance in environmental responsibility, fueled by cleaner liquefied natural gas (LNG) to significantly reduce emissions and marine diesel usage. As the third in the Sun Princess lineage, following legacies from 1974 to 1988 and 1995 to 2020, it upholds a rich heritage. Boasting 2,150 cabins, 21 decks, 175,500-tonnage, and a length of 345 meters, this eco-conscious vessel promises an unparalleled cruising experience. The addition of the Signature Collection of suites, offering exclusive access to a Signature Restaurant, elevates the journey, inviting privileged guests into a realm of opulence on board the Sun Princess.

First stop in Palma on February 9 at 8am and leaving the same day at 6pm.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Cunard (@cunardline)

2. Queen Anne, Cunard

Queen Anne, a regal jewel in the Cunard fleet, graciously accommodates 2,996 guests with a devoted crew of 1,225 across its sprawling 1,058-foot expanse. Marrying classic allure with contemporary design, Queen Anne defines a new era in maritime luxury, seamlessly blending innovative features with cherished signature venues. This vessel beckons passengers into a world where the past and future intertwine, offering unrivaled comfort, sumptuous décor, and culinary diversity—from Mediterranean to Pan-Asian—each dish adorned with the iconic White Star Service that defines Cunard's commitment to excellence.

First stop in Palma on June 17 coming in early am and leaving late pm.

3. Silver Ray, Silversea Cruises

Silversea's upcoming Nova Class vessel, the Silver Ray, epitomizes a dynamic connection with nature through its innovative design. Inheriting features from the Silver Nova, the asymmetrical design, accentuated by extensive glass, promises uninterrupted views for an immersive experience. With a gross tonnage of 54,700 and accommodation for 728 guests, it boasts a remarkable space-to-guest ratio of 75 GRT-per-passenger. As the pioneering ship in a hybrid-electric luxury cruise class, the Silver Ray offers a greener, more spacious, and guest-focused maritime journey. Sea-view suites, gourmet dining, personalized butler service, and all-inclusive amenities enhance the indulgent voyage, making the Silver Ray an exceptional 11-deck luxury haven at sea.

First stop in Palma on June 21 at 9am and leaving on the same day at 7pm.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Explora Journeys (@explorajourneys)

4. Explora II, Explora Journeys

Explora II redefines luxury exploration, paired with the inherent sophistication of Explora I. The vessel boasts 461 ocean-front suites, penthouses, and residences, each meticulously designed for refined elegance with expansive windows and private sun terraces. A commitment to an all-inclusive journey promises diverse culinary experiences, Ocean Wellness rejuvenation, and enriching entertainment. This cosmopolitan haven delivers European luxury, 5-star dining, and tech-savvy comforts against breathtaking sea views. Culinary excellence and sanctuary-like spaces such as the Spa and Ocean Wellness-Fitness areas, elevate the sea voyage, reflecting the vessel's commitment to revitalization and immersive exploration. This ship includes 461 Ocean-front suites, 9 culinary experiences, 3 outdoor pools and 1 indoor.

First stop in Palma on November 4 at 9am and leaving on the same day at 7pm.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection (@ritzcarltonyachtcollection)

5. Ilma, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Ilma, translating to "water" in Maltese, pays homage to the sea as a gateway to global yachting destinations. With the highest space per guest ratio at sea, its 224 light-filled suites, each with private terraces, provide an airy maritime haven. Boasting a capacity of 448 guests and a tonnage of 46,750, Ilma redefines luxury travel with casual elegance. Five restaurants, six bars, and a wine vault cater to diverse palates, while the aft Marina offers alfresco dining and watersports directly from the yacht. This next-gen superyacht embodies an immersive and refined onboard lifestyle, setting new standards for sea-bound opulence.

First stop in Palma on October 23 at 12pm and leaving on October 24 at 4pm.