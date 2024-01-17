The super-yacht,Alamshar, which can reach a maximum speed of 45 knots, is moored in a Calvia yacht club at moment. She was built at the Devenport shipyard in Plymouth (England) and was initially expected to have a top speed of 65 knots thanks to her six gas turbines. However, she only reached 45 knots during trials but she is still one of the fastest superyachts in the world.

She is owned by billionaire the Aga Khan who is a direct descendant of Muhammad, the last prophet according to the doctrine of Islam.The yacht offers lavish accommodations for up to 10 guests and a crew of 10, promising an exceptional level of service and comfort on board.With an estimated value of $50 million, the Alamshar annual running costs are approximately $5 million, influenced by factors such as size, age, level of luxury, and the cost of materials and technology used in its construction.

Aga Khan's net worth has been estimated over $13.3 billion. Forbes describes the Aga Khan as one of the world's fifteen richest royals. He is the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network, one of the largest private development networks in the world.

The Aga Khan was the lead owner of Shergar, the Irish racehorse that was kidnapped from Ballymany stud farm in County Kildare, Ireland by masked men in 1983 and held for ransom. The Aga Khan and the other co-owners refused to pay a ransom, and the horse was not recovered. The Aga Khan, the police and the public suspected the Provisional Irish Republican Army of the abduction, though the IRA denied all involvement. In 1999, former IRA member Sean O'Callaghan published an autobiography in which he implicates the IRA as being responsible for the abduction. Shergar had become a national symbol in Ireland, and the IRA had underestimated the public outpouring of support for the horse and the backlash for the IRA even among Irish republicans who had historically supported the IRA, leading the IRA to deny involvement.