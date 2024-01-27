These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 27 at 4am
Departure: January 27 at 9.30pm
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 27 at 4.55am
Departure: January 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 27 at 5am
Departure: January 27 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 27 at 5.30am
Departure: January 27 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 27 at 6am
Departure: January 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 27 at 6am
Departure: January 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 27 at 6.30am
Departure: January 27 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 27 at 8am
Departure: January 27 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Naples
Arrival: January 27 at 10.15pm
Departure: January 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 5,989
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 87
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: January 27 at 11pm
Departure: January 28 at 2am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Cadiz
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 27 at 11pm
Depature: January 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
