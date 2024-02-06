Spanish airport operator AENA has been given the green light to hike operating fees by 4.1 percent this year and the costs will not only hit air fares but other airport services especially as some of the county’s most popular tourist destinations like Mallorca and other Balearic airports.
Anger over Spain air fare hikes
Low-cost airlines to challenge increases
