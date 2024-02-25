These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Tarragona
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: February 25 at 4am
Departure: February 25 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 25 at 6am
Departure: February 25 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Happy River
Origin: Genova
Destination: Charlotte Amelie, St Thom
Arrival: February 25 at 8am
Departure: February 25 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 10,990
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 138
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 25 at 7pm
Departure: February 25 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 25 at 10.15pm
Depature: February 26 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.