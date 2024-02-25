Cathy CalizPalma25/02/2024 00:25
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Tarragona
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: February 25 at 4am
Departure: February 25 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 25 at 6am
Departure: February 25 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Happy River
Origin: Genova
Destination: Charlotte Amelie, St Thom
Arrival: February 25 at 8am
Departure: February 25 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 10,990
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 138

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 25 at 7pm
Departure: February 25 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 25 at 10.15pm
Depature: February 26 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

