These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Tarragona

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: February 25 at 4am

Departure: February 25 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 25 at 6am

Departure: February 25 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Happy River

Origin: Genova

Destination: Charlotte Amelie, St Thom

Arrival: February 25 at 8am

Departure: February 25 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 10,990

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 138

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: February 25 at 7pm

Departure: February 25 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: February 25 at 10.15pm

Depature: February 26 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.