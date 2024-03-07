Cathy CalizPalma07/03/2024 00:21
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 7 at 4am
Departure: March 7 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 7 at 4.55am
Departure: March 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 7 at 5am
Departure: March 7 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Visborg
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 7 at 5.30am
Departure: March 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,746
Flag: Malta
Length: 196

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 7 at 6am
Departure: March 7 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 7 at 6am
Departure: March 7 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 7 at 6.30am
Departure: March 7 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: March 7 at 2pm
Departure: March 7 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 7 at 10.15pm
Depature: March 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

