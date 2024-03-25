Check your mobile phone connections when at sea. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma25/03/2024 15:15
One bit of advice I would give people travelling to Mallorca or other Balearics islands by ferry this summer is to switch mobile phones to flight mode once out of port.
Last year I was on an overnight ferry and I took advice of a tiny warning I just happened to notice in the Port of Palma alerting to me either switch the phone off or opt for flight mode or mobile data in order not end up connecting to the ship’s international satellite system because of the costs involved.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.