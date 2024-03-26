Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are continuing with their expansion in the Balearics and have announced that they are expanding their UK footprint even further – by launching award-winning flights and holidays from Bournemouth Airport - which will become their 12th UK base airport.

The UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline have today put 16 sunny destinations across Europe, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean on sale from Bournemouth Airport for Summer 25.

As well as responding to years of demand for award-winning flights and holidays from customers and independent travel agents across the region, today’s announcement significantly expands Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ footprint.

This means that holidaymakers and independent travel agents across even more of the South of England, including Bournemouth, Southampton, Portsmouth and the wider region, can benefit from the companies’ leisure flights and ATOL protected package holidays. In addition they will have the opportunity to experience our industry-leading customer service that has earned the companies the prestigious accolade of Which? Travel Brand of the Year for the past two years running.

In their first summer of operations from Bournemouth Airport, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate up to 27 weekly flights, including multiple weekly flights to popular destinations across the Canary Islands, Balearics, Turkey and Greece as well as services to hotspots such as mainland Spain, Portugal and Madeira (full list of destinations below). Two destinations (Fuerteventura and Madeira) are exclusive to Jet2 from Bournemouth Airport.

The inaugural flight from the airport will depart to Tenerife on 1st April 2025, and in Summer 25 two based aircraft will fly holidaymakers from Bournemouth Airport on their package holidays with Jet2holidays and leisure flights with Jet2.com.

This latest expansion comes just days before Jet2.com and Jet2holidays starts operations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, a move which has resulted in tremendous feedback and is expected to be replicated at Bournemouth Airport, based on the years of demand for Jet2 to start operations there.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ Summer 25 Programme from Bournemouth Airport:

Tenerife – up to three weekly services

Fuerteventura – weekly services (Wednesdays) – exclusive from Bournemouth Airport.

Gran Canaria – weekly services (Sundays)

Lanzarote – up to two weekly services (Mondays, Fridays)

Alicante – up to two weekly services (Tuesdays, Saturdays)

Palma (Majorca) – up to four weekly services (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays)

Ibiza - up to two weekly services (Thursdays, Sundays)

Menorca – weekly services (Sundays)

Antalya – up to two weekly services (Wednesdays, Saturdays)

Dalaman – up to two weekly services (Thursdays, Sundays)

Faro (Algarve) – up to two weekly services (Mondays, Fridays)

Madeira – weekly services (Thursdays) – exclusive from Bournemouth Airport.

Crete (Heraklion) – weekly services (Tuesdays)

Corfu – weekly services (Wednesdays)

Rhodes – weekly services (Tuesdays)

Zante – weekly services (Thursdays)