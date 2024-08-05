Travelling, or at least flying, just gets more and more complicated. Now, the European Union has reintroduced stricter hand luggage rules as a “precautionary measure” until the issue is resolved.
It has stated: “The European Commission will temporarily enforce restrictions on liquid screening at EU airports utilising Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB). These systems, installed in certain EU airports, currently allow passengers to carry liquid containers exceeding 100 ml.
New setback for Britons flying to Spain
Airports to change luggage rules from September 1
So the size limit has been 100ml for years. The current limit is 100ml. The limit going forward will be 100 ml. Why is this news or am I missing something?
“ It means UK tourists will not be able to pack liquids of more than 100ml in their hand luggage for their return journeys” - do you do any background research? This restriction has been reimplemented in UK airports with the new scanners since June for the same ‘technical reasons’, so UK tourists won’t be carrying over 100ml in their hand luggage in either direction.