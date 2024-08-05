Travelling, or at least flying, just gets more and more complicated. Now, the European Union has reintroduced stricter hand luggage rules as a “precautionary measure” until the issue is resolved.

It has stated: “The European Commission will temporarily enforce restrictions on liquid screening at EU airports utilising Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB). These systems, installed in certain EU airports, currently allow passengers to carry liquid containers exceeding 100 ml.

However, effective from 1 September 2024, the maximum allowed size for individual liquid containers will revert to the standard 100 ml for airports operating this type of equipment. “Airports that already limit liquids to 100 ml or that have not deployed EDSCB equipment will not be affected by this change.

“This precautionary measure is not in response to any new threat but addresses a temporary technical issue, undertaken in alignment with the EU’s international partners. The Commission is collaborating closely with Member States and the European Civil Aviation Conference to develop swift technical solutions, ensuring the highest standards of safety and security in air travel.”

It means UK tourists will not be able to pack liquids of more than 100ml in their hand luggage for their return journeys. Travellers may be able to keep their 100ml liquids inside their hand luggage rather than removing them for screening as per the previous system, but are advised to check the advice at their departure airport beforehand.

The Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, has said that the new measure will impact both passengers and airports. ACI Europe has called on the EU Commission and Member States to establish a roadmap with set goals for the measure, which according to them, is temporary.