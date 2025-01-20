Ibiza and Mallorca are losing ground as star destinations among British tourists, who are now turning their attention to Menorca. According to a study by TravelSupermarket, holiday searches to Menorca have grown by 341% this year, far outstripping those to Ibiza and Mallorca. The combination of package holidays from £300, budget air routes and the appeal of quieter tourism are pushing Menorca past Ibiza as the preferred choice, especially among families.

In addition, Menorca’s natural charms, such as the Cami de Cavalls trail or the Parc de S’Albufera des Grau, together with mild temperatures even in winter, are winning over British travellers. Meanwhile, Ibiza is being left behind in a context where tourists are increasingly looking for experiences away from the crowds.

Menorca’s unspoiled scenery will appeal to all who like active holidays. On land, at sea, or up in the air, there are a host of different activities for enjoying the weather and landscape, the peacefulness, the Mediterranean sea spray. For those who like being at sea, Menorca is a marine reserve, a treasure waiting to be explored, be it cruising under sail along the coastline or exploring caves and coves on a stand-up-paddle board.

The island is known for its collection of megalithic stone monuments: navetes, taules and talaiots, which indicate very early prehistoric human activity. Some of the earliest culture on Menorca was influenced by other Mediterranean cultures, including the Greek Minoans of ancient Crete. For example, the use of inverted plastered timber columns at Knossos is thought to have influenced early peoples of Menorca in imitating this practice.

The end of the Punic wars saw an increase in piracy in the western Mediterranean. The Roman occupation of Hispania had meant a growth of maritime trade between the Iberian and Italian peninsulas. Pirates took advantage of the strategic location of the Balearic Islands to raid Roman commerce, using both Menorca and Mallorca as bases. In reaction to this, the Romans invaded Menorca. By 123 BC, both islands were fully under Roman control, later being incorporated into the province of Hispania Citerior. In 13 BC Roman emperor Augustus reorganised the provincial system and the Balearic Islands became part of the Tarraconensis imperial province. The ancient town of Mago was transformed from a Carthaginian town to a Roman town.