Tiffany Barnard was born in the UK but at the age of just six months the family moved to Tanzania where she spent the best part of forty years.

She studied in England and then at Buckingham University before returning to Tanzania and eventually founded the highly successful business Mansons Mines Logistics (Tanzania) Limited. This is still growing strong today in the hands of her business partner, which enabled her to return to Europe for family reasons and then move to Soller where she now lives.

As an Associate Certified Coach, she is officially based in Barcelona, where she has just been rated one of the top 15 coaches. But by conducting her sessions via Zoom, she is able to care for and help her clients from all over the world remotely.

Clarity and confidence

Tiffany is a Certified Leadership Growth and Communication Coach, committed to guiding people to the clarity and confidence to make powerful decisions. With multicultural experience, she integrates diversity and equity.

Her business focus and leadership skills combine to provide ethical and professional service.

She uses a persuasive and motivational coaching style, challenging people to step out of their comfort zone.

“Life throws you a curve ball from time to time and, as a result of that, 12 years ago my family moved to France. And then ten years ago, weirdly my brother, who was going through his own curve ball, suddenly had a message from somebody who he had met literally in another time and another world, offering him a job if he was interested in Soller. He had no idea where it was but decided to give it a go about ten years and came out to Mallorca. So he came out, said it was lovely and amazing and decided to stay. Then he got me to come out with the kids for a holiday and I agreed. It is gorgeous and thought why not be here with my brother.

Moving to Mallorca

In the meanwhile my parents were living in Oman and they had had enough after some ten years and suddenly announced they were going to come and live with us in France to be with the kids. I said that was cool but that the following year I might be moving to Mallorca.

“So, my mother decided one morning to come and join us for the summer and then asked - why don’t we just move now? But I had two kids, two dogs, a full apartment. Nevertheless, three weeks later we all moved to Soller - the whole family, and we all moved here nine years ago.

“I guess that was the beginning of my new personal journey. Mallorca has been amazing for my children, it’s enabled them to put down some strong roots and I too realised there was a lot going on. It healed me too and then I came into the coaching world around five years ago now.

Human behaviour

“What sparked that? Well I’ve always been working since I finished university aged 20. But I never really enjoyed it, it was something that paid the bills and that’s what you had to do; you never really questioned it. I got very frustrated, there was something definitely missing. The business was ticking over, I’ve got an amazing business partner who didn’t really need me on the ground and I was bored, looking for something. So I started studying for the sake of studying. I’ve always loved human behaviour, psychology, how humans think and how people are and I kind of fell upon these coaching courses and that was where my new journey started.

“When you start to train as a coach you go through that process yourself. You go though the whole thing and so I did several courses and ended up taking and completing some of the most prestigious and highly valued courses in the world and eventually set up my own business. I had finally found something that fulfilled me and spoke to my soul. I get up every morning and I have something to look forward to do, something I like, being able to spend the day working with people and helping them on their journey. For me there really isn’t anything better and that frustrated feeling I had before has definitely gone,” Tiffany explained.

“What is interesting is that everybody talks about your coaching niche - business coaches, leadership coaches etc., but it comes down to the same things.

Self awareness

“I’ve coached people who have come to me for things from looking for a promotion or a career change to having problems with their wife or partner and what you end up coaching them on is themselves, because anything we want to change or achieve in our life has to come from us. It’s not going to fall into our laps. It always comes down to self awareness, personal development and communication,” she said.

“If you want to know what my specialty is it would be that. It would be personal development and communication. Now when you look at the different places that you can find on the internet, it can be personal development, leadership development or business communication development, but it really is just semantics. It’s talking to the people who would be needing particular things, but it really does come down to getting clarity, understanding that you have choice and affecting the change. For me, those are the three Cs as the main factors in coaching.

Expat coaching

“For example, here in Mallorca, what are people’s pain points? I look about and see that a lot of people come to Mallorca. The summer is fabulous, it’s amazing, they buy a holiday home, perhaps eventually move the family out, but the winter is a different story. Being an expat anywhere has its problems and challenges and so I could speak to them as a sort of expat coach. But the coaching I would do would be exactly the same as if I was coaching you how to handle all your pain, whatever; those three Cs apply to everything and everyone whatever the situation. It is about getting clarity, understanding what the problem is because a lot of people know there is something wrong, but they don’t know what. And that problem is always with you.

“People like to think that ‘somebody made me feel like this’ but nobody makes you feel like anything. We’re always blaming the outside, especially in the world we live in today. The problem is that people know what’s wrong with them but they expect other people to navigate around them.

“There is a lot of ‘I want to win the lottery but I’m not going to buy a ticket’ kind of thing, So people come in and they’re like I want to get this promotion, but it’s never going to happen for somebody like me because I don’t have the right qualifications. I don’t have this or that. That’s not true,” she stressed.

“It doesn’t matter if you have not been to university or have no A levels, it does not matter and I have experience with this. Let’s look at what you’ve got. You may, will have amazing attributes and you would have gone past the stage where they are going to be looking at qualifications. People get to a certain age when businesses don’t care any more about those documents.

“Once you get rid of the blocks of what you think are the things that are going to stop you, it sets you free to take a chance. What are you going to lose?” she explained.

“I’ve helped people get rid of those blocks, get to know what they want, obtain that clarity. That’s when you can actually start moving forward, taking the steps, putting the plan into action. Strip away the social stigmas so many of us are worried or obsessed about.

“There are four things which stop us from achieving anything or what we really want. One is interpretation - we’re sure we know what everyone is thinking, there’s no point me even trying because it’s not going to happen. Assumptions, I tried once, so it’s never going to happen again, so there’s no point.

Stereotypes

“Then you’ve got limiting beliefs which is that societal stereotype system we grow up with which don’t bear any truth; there’s no reason behind them. We just believe them because we’ve been told them without questioning. And the last one is the real kicker, that gremlin, that little voice which tells you you’re not good enough; that’s your internal voice. It’s something that everybody has and it takes some work to quieten down. We need to retrain the brain to actually believe that we are good enough.

“It sounds very woo woo, ‘if you put your mind to it, you can do it’. But you really can. If you want to do something, you want to achieve something and you visualise it, you know what you are doing and you’re going to take the steps to get there, you will do it,” Tiffany underlined.

“It’s all down to you at the end of the day.”

Tiffany Barnard, an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) which was awarded by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the leading global organisation dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high standards. Tiffany trained at the Institute of Professional Excellence in Coaching (iPEC). Tiffany lives in Soller and is also an Energy Leadership™ Index Master Practitioner (ELI-MP) and a COR.E Transitions Dynamics™ Specialist (CTDS).

