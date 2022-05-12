We had a lovely start to Term 3 at The Academy International School with the changes in the health protocols allowing for more interaction between the bubble groups and the choice of whether to wear a mask.

It is also lovely to have the parents back in the school in the mornings and afternoons to bring children to school in the Junior School. The children were so happy to be back to having their "Reading Buddies" at school. Students in primary and EYFS enjoy sharing familiar books, they listen to stories and chat, helping to get to know one another.

In the Senior School our Year 11 and DP2 students were straight back to the external exam sessions. We are very proud of how hard the students are working and wish them the very best of luck in the exam session.

Congratulations to our IB DP2 Visual Arts students on the great success of their end of course final exhibition. Ms Juncosa was so proud of the very high standards of the art pieces, and it was a pleasure to invite the parents in to see the exhibition.

Art Competition Winner

Congratulations to Zoe in Year 7 on winning a prize for the charity of her choice in the Mallorca Fashion Outlet art competition.

Zoe presented the cheque for 500€ to Cancer Support Mallorca at an event held in Mallorca Fashion Outlet. The charity supports English speaking people who are affected by cancer and may need advice, help with hospital appointments, and emotional support.

Nursery Gardening and Sports

In Nursery the children have been busy planting tomato plants and weeding in the garden. Sports day will soon be here so Ms Hannah is introducing the children to an exciting obstacle course. They can show case all the skills they have been learning and developing throughout the year.

Out and About

Our youngest students have been going on farm trips to different parts of the island and enjoying feeding the animals and exploring the wonderful natural areas in Mallorca!

Reception students visited S’Olivaret farm in Alaró, where they made sheep pictures using real wool and loved holding baby rabbits.

Year 1 were so lucky with the beautiful weather for their trip to Granja d’Esporles, where they had a wonderful time exploring the elegant historical mansion surrounded by beautiful gardens. This visit links with the History topic “Homes in the Past” and the children were able to see how people lived before modern day appliances were invented. They also visited their farm animals and then they had their picnic lunch in the gardens.

Our Year 3 students had an amazing day at Es Burotell. They enjoyed cooking biscuits, feeding the farm animals and playing outdoors in the beautiful space with fresh mountain air.