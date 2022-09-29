The Reception Class at My School have had an amazing week camping. They followed instructions to build a tent outside, in small groups, and then went camping! They made their beds inside the tent and prepared camping food using the camping table. They had great fun partaking in camping role play. Thereafter, they went to the school’s forest area and they designed their own tents using ropes, sticks and fabric. The concentration of the children working together with their peers was fabulous!
Reception Class Go Camping
The reception class had great fun trying out camping
