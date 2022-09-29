The Reception Class at My School have had an amazing week camping. They followed instructions to build a tent outside, in small groups, and then went camping! They made their beds inside the tent and prepared camping food using the camping table. They had great fun partaking in camping role play. Thereafter, they went to the school’s forest area and they designed their own tents using ropes, sticks and fabric. The concentration of the children working together with their peers was fabulous!

Using pine cones from the woods, where they camped, the pupils practised sequencing numbers of cones and forming numbers correctly. They loved listening to the story Maisie Goes Camping and learnt all about ‘one more’. They also practised the phonics, which they have been learning, by identifying and writing the initial sounds of camping words from the story.

Tiny Tim, the teddy bear, went camping and got very wet in his cardboard tent! So, the children decided to do an experiment to see which material would be best for his tent the next time he went camping.

Other activities included making tents out of straws and making playdough people to camp inside these tents. The children also made very creative campfire collages out of sticks and tissue paper.

Our topic next week is dinosaurs. They can’t wait!