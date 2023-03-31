The Academy International School is located in Marratxí and the town council or Ajuntament organises special school visits for our students to the annual Pottery Fair, the Fira del Fang.

Earlier this month Year 3 and Year 6 students and their teachers visited the pottery fair where they had a workshop to learn how the clay is made and they also learned to decorate a tile. After snack in the nearby park, they had a train ride up the hill and visited the small pottery museum in Marratxí. Finally, they shopped in the stalls and saw all of the artisan crafts and pottery for sale.

Also organised by the Local Police in Marratxí, every year The Academy students have practical lessons on road safety both at school and at the local police station Last week it was the turn of Year 5 who were went to participate in road safety activities with bicycles and hear about various aspects of the police work.

World Maths Day Celebrated in Senior and Junior School

On Wednesday 8th March it was World Maths Day. Classes from Year 3 to Year 6 in our junior school and most secondary classes in the senior school celebrated by taking part in the world Mathletics competition, competing against lots of different pupils around the world in various arithmetic problems. They had lots of fun putting their mathematic skills to the test!

St Patrick's Day

On March 17th the students and staff celebrated St Patrick’s Day with a traditional Irish lunch menu. The student council representatives made decorations and organised the Irish music for the dining room.

Out and About

We have been so lucky with the beautiful sunshine for this month's excursions.

Year 9MM & Year 9MT had a lovely walking tour of Palma visiting the Old Town and the Cathedral. They also enjoyed a special treat in the well-known Mallorcan coffee and ice cream café, C’an Joan de S’Aigo.

A day on the Farm - R1&R2

Year 1 had a great time at Es Burotell, they loved feeding the farm animals and learnt about the farm buildings and what they were used for long ago. This ties in with their topic on Houses past and present. The children really enjoyed making biscuits and walking in the beautiful countryside.

Year 3K and Year 3Y had lovely weather for their excursion to the horse-riding centre S'Hort Vell in Biniali. They spent time meeting and brushing the ponies and then took turns riding and walking them in the different riding areas. After their picnic lunch the children had time to run and play in one of the green fields.