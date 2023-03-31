The Academy International School is located in Marratxí and the town council or Ajuntament organises special school visits for our students to the annual Pottery Fair, the Fira del Fang.
Activities in Marratxí, our municipality
We have been so lucky with the beautiful sunshine for this month's excursions
