A brief history of cellers and taverns

If you want to go from Puerto Andratx to Puerto Alcudia you can do it in an easy hour and 40 minutes. If you run into peak hour traffic it could mean a two-hour drive or a bit more.

It wasn’t at all like that in the old days — by which I mean the real old days when the main road that crossed the island was little more than a dirt track and the traffic was mainly a few carts pulled by donkeys and the occasional stagecoach with a team of mules.

Those were the days when no one took to the road unless it was absolutely essential: weddings, christenings, birthdays, illness, death-bed farewells, funerals.

In the early 1960s a brief news item in sister paper Ultima Hora told of a woman in her 90s who was taken to the Hospital General in an ambulance. It was the first time she had been in a motorised vehicle and the first time she had left her little community of Amanecer, an area with a clutch houses just a little north of the end of Calle 31 de Diciembre, and outside of the old city walls.

This was well before the time when El Terreno, within walking distance of the centre of Palma, was an area somewhat above sea level (and that little bit cooler during hot weather) where the well-off had homes to where they could escape from the searing summer heat of the city.

A cross-island journey was always a slow affair. Men who were transporting goods were never in a hurry to get from A to B – and getting to Z was done little by little and if it didn’t happen today it would happen tomorrow.…perhaps.

People on the move with their own mule-drawn carriage never expected to do it at a fast pace. Imagine getting from Palma to Inca in a cart pulled by a donkey walking at a donkey’s speed. It didn’t take an eternity, but it certainly seemed like one.

However, there were plenty of places along that island-splitting artery catering for the travel-weary. There were stopping points in places such as Algaida where the mules could be rested and the travellers could have a quick wash with cool water from a well and also something to eat and drink.

As a journey from one side of the island to the other could easily take a couple of days, many people wanted to sleep overnight. Along the old main road from Puerto Andratx to Puerto Alcudia there were roadside taverns called ‘hostals’ that put up people and mules for the night.

There used to be a place called Hostal Algaida and there was another, also on the old main road, at Buger.

The beauty of these places for those early travellers was that they ere right on the main road. No detours were necessary to get there. Travellers just guided their mules through a gate and into a haven where they could rest, eat and drink something. And sleep if necessary.

With the advent of the motor-car and buses these ‘hostals’ were no longer needed. But they didn’t go out of business. The owners turned them into the big roadside restaurants we know today.

In some of these restaurants the main large dining room was the stable where the mules were kept and fed. Although these spaces have been modernised, mementos of the old days have been kept in place such as wooden troughs where the animals were fed. They are now used as plant-holders.

Although there were ‘hostals’ at strategic points from Puerto Andratx to Puerto Alcudia, the main stop-off point, the favourite resting place for most people, was Inca.

As the geographical centre of the island it was the ideal stop on such a long journey. And Inca was well prepared to handle travellers. As it is also in the heart of one of the island’s main wine-producing areas, Inca was a major supplier of wines from the barrel.

The sales of wines to that rather large area, which was also visited by people from all over the island, was a major business and the wines were dispensed from places called ‘cellers’.

They got that name because the original ones were below ground level — in other words, authentic cellars that were cooler than premises at ground level. The better ones had several wines in barrels and people who lived nearby, as well as those who came from far away, took along wicker-covered flagons that were filled direct from the barrels.

Even in the 1960s there were wine shops in Palma called bodegas where reds and whites were sold from the barrel. When I lived in the Calatrava area many years ago I bought my red wine in a two-litre flagon from a tiny bodega in front of the Montesión church. It cost one peseta and was most drinkable.

The Inca ‘cellers’ at first sold only reds and whites plus a few spirits and also home-made wines flavoured with local herbs, the ‘hierbas’ that is still extremely popular today as an after-dinner tipple

However, travellers going either east or west across the island, often wanted something to eat. That was easy enough because the ‘celler’ owner’s wife always had country bread at hand and it was easy to serve a few slices with sobrasada or butifarrones (black puddings) and other kinds of local charcuterie.

Another option, of course, was a pamboli, rubbed with a soft tomato, drizzled with olive oil and topped with cheese or cured ham plus olives and capers.

One of the nice thing about Majorcan country bread is that it keeps well for several days without becoming rock hard and without growing any kind of mould.

That is one of the advantages of pamboli: the somewhat stale slice of bread takes on a new life when rubbed with soft tomato, drizzled with a flavourful olive oil and then topped with something salty such as cheese or cure ham.

But in days of old, even much more so than today, people had to make a living from what they could do and from the circumstance they came up against in everyday life.

The wife of the ‘celler’ owner soon saw that travellers were interested in eating something more substantial than pamboli. So she began to make larger amounts of what the family were eating for lunch or dinner and she served that as the dish of the day — although that term, much nowadays for a lunchtime meal, hadn’t been coined at that time.

All housewives were good cooks in those days — although some were better than others — and some of the ‘cellers’ started to serve two dishes instead of just one.

Then a ‘celler’ a few streets away had three dishes to choose from and their nearest rival started to offer four dishes. Then another included a dessert instead of just fruit that was in season.

It didn’t take all that long for Inca’s ‘cellers’ to become what they are today: restaurants where one went especially to enjoy Majorcan cooking and not just for an energy refill on a tiring trip on a mule driven carriage coming from Puerto Andratx, Palma or Puerto Alcudia.

Cellers are a haven for the best of island food

Long before visitors from every corner of the island were pulled towards Inca like a magnet attracting iron filings, Inca was already famous with the locals as a haven for good Majorcan cooking.

When the ‘cellers’ were just large and convenient places where people bought and drank wine, anyone visiting Inca or just passing through, always stopped to fill up a few flagons with their favourite red wine.

But motor cars and buses gave islanders the kind of mobility they had never known before. The first car registered in Spain was done in Palma and had PM plates. So the island was right in the front line when motors were introduced.

Soon after that, Inca’s wine-dispensing ‘cellers’ became the restaurants they are today. The ‘celler’ cooks did only Majorcan cooking, of course, because that was what they knew. They were usually working from family recipes and although the dishes were the familiar local kind, each family had variations that made their versions different — and better, according to them.

Some of the ‘cellers’ became renowned for their frit, others for their sometimes spicy hot callos (tripe) and others were dab hands at roasting meats in wood-fired ovens and producing succulent suckling pigs with crunchy skin.

Most regular visitors to Inca, and people nowadays go from all over the island for the big market day on Thursdays, have their favourite ‘cellers’, places that are chosen because of their most popular dish.

There weren’t any trendy cooks in the old days — a cook was successful and built up a regular clientele simply because he was able to give the most authentic versions of Majorca flagship dishes.

And that’s still the case today. When the customers pile into a ‘celler’ for a meal it’s genuine Majorcan home-cooking they are looking for. A cook at one of the ‘cellers’ thought he was doing everyone a favour when he served a tumbet as in a 14th century Majorcan recipe. It was so unlike today’s authentic version that none of the customers was interested in it — not even as a piece of local history.

In the old days, all food — in ‘cellers’ as well as homes — was 100 per cent seasonal. That meant a dish like tumbet, made mainly with tomatoes and aubergines, could only be made during the summer months when these two ingredients were in season.

In later years, when tomatoes and aubergines and other vegetables were grown in plastic tunnels and were available all year round, many Majorcan purists shunned them completely. Fruit and vegetables out of season never tasted the same and that was reason enough for avoiding them. I know of a couple of Majorcan families, and even the occasional restaurant, that make tumbet only during the summer. Once autumn arrives, tumbet and other seasonal dishes go off the menu.

Island businesses of all kinds were mainly run by a family in the old days. Some of the ‘cellers’ have been in the hands of the same family group for decades, and that always produces a strong connection with past. That’s why you will find an unbroken line of tradition in the ‘cellers’ and other village restaurants that have been in the same family for generations.

And it is this dedication to cooking as it was done more than 100 years ago that keeps people going back to the ‘cellers’. No Majorcan, and no one with a genuine love of Majorcan products, is interested in unorthodox versions of the island’s traditional dishes.

That doesn’t mean that absolutely everything on today’s ‘celler’ menu is absolutely Majorcan. You can order a grilled entrecôte steak and it will be done to your liking. And if it’s a paella you want, they have all the ingredients and will do you a good one.

The ‘celler’ owners, like restaurateurs all over the island, are first and foremost good hosts and they want to serve you a meal you will enjoy. But don’t ask them to do a tumbet without aubergines just because they don’t agree with you.

When it comes to purist Majorcan cooking, tradition is above everything else.

Memories of great eating at some of the ‘cellers’

In the old days, by which I mean 60 years ago and even earlier, lovers of traditional Majorcan cooking went out to Inca at least once a year to eat at one of the ‘cellers’. It was a kind of ritual and it was always one of the happier events of the year.

The two ‘cellers’ everyone recommended above all others were Can Amer and Sa Travessa and they were the first ones most of us visited. But with the passing of the years I was soon giving the others a try and I very much fell in love with three others: Can Ripoll, Can Lau and Can Marrón. They became my particular Famous Five.

Can Amer, which is in Carrer de la Pau, 39 (Tel:971-501261) is one of the ‘cellers’ that is below ground level — in other words, it started off as a genuine ‘celler’ selling wine from big oak casks. Can Amer was always the least rustic of the Inca ‘cellers’: it had a spacious dining area with a high ceiling that gave it a certain air of elegance the other ‘cellers’ didn’t have.

Can Amer co-owner Antonia Cantaloups was also the finest of the ‘celler’ cooks. She took her job and her restaurant most seriously and everything she served was impeccable in every way.

In her latter years as a working cook, she had access to some of the recipes books of old families in Inca and the surrounding villages and she up-dated and used some of these forgotten dishes in her ‘celler’. Eating at Can Amer was always a culinary adventure.

Another ‘celler’ with a flight of steps that take you below ground level is Sa Travessa in Carrer La Pau 6 (Tel:971-500049) where I have always eaten extremely well.

I always ate à la carte at the ‘cellers’ but the last time I had a meal at Sa Travessa (five years ago) the menú del día had such an interesting quartet of dishes I went for them.

It turned out to be a huge meal with extras such as a little dish of almejas in tomato sauce for which there was no extra charge. And in more than 50 years of eating at ‘cellers’ they served something I have never had before (or since) — slices of Majorcan country bread that had been warmed in the oven. It was a true treat and so easy to do.

We ordered different soups because it was March and a cold day and a plate of hot soup made an ideal starter. Both soups came in tureens and the waiter left them on a side table in case we wanted seconds. And this was a €9.95 menú del día. That is the kind of generosity for which the ‘cellers’ are well known.

Some of the ‘cellers’ are tucked away in side streets and aren’t easy to find (although any Majorcan will always direct you if you show the name of the ‘celler’ written clearly on a piece of paper.

But you won’t have any difficulty getting to Can Ripoll, one of the older of the ‘cellers’, because it is in Carrer Jaume Armengol 4 (Tel:971-500024) and you pass it on the main street from the railway station to the centre of town.

Customers often wonder if the huge casks round the walls of the ‘cellers’ still contain wine. Well, some of those at Can Ripoll still do. I was with a friend who cannot get through a meal unless she has two glasses of red wine. The waiter filled both of her glasses directly from one of the casks.

When the bill came I noticed (I always check restaurant bills) only one wine was on it. When I told the waiter I owed him for another wine, he nonchalently waved his hand and said. “The second one is on the house.” Another example of traditional ‘celler’ generosity.

There were some ‘cellers’ I didn’t get to in the very early days and one of them was Can Lau in Carrer Roser 5 (Tel:971-506289) where tradition is a quality right at the top of their list of priorities.

I was last there about six years ago and I was determined to share three dishes but the portions were so huge we could only manage a frito mallorquín and lengua con alcaparras (tongue with capers).

But I did have a dessert mainly because it was a big favourite in the old days and is now seldom seen except in ‘cellers’ and village restaurants.

It is one of the easiest desserts imaginable and it is called plátano con almendras — a banana served with toasted Majorcan almonds. It’s a fun dish to eat — when you can get it. An Ultima Hora colleague who lives in Inca ate there last week and and confirmed that plátano con almendras is still on the menu.

The last of my Famous Five is one of Inca’s oldest ‘cellers’ and when I first ate there in 1998 it was also the most basic of the lot. It is Can Marron in Carrer Rector Rayó 7 (Tel:971-504160) which is just a couple of short turnings from the church.

Twenty years ago it still looked like an original ‘celler’ of the turn of the 20th century and it was perhaps just a little too makeshift as an eating place. At the time I wrote: “There are no frills here and it is one of the most rudimentary eating places I have ever been in.” But they served superb Majorcan home cooking.

The last time I ate there was about 10 years ago and everything had changed. The new owners served wine in glasses and not thick tumblers and the forks didn’t bend when stuck into a piece of food. And the frito mallorquín and the tongue with capers were, if anything, even better than before.

After decades of going to Inca’s ‘cellers’, especially the Famous Five, the consistency has been amazing. The authenticity and the quality are always very much to the fore. It has to be like that — their main customers are the Majorcans.

‘Mestre’ Tomeu: the man who taught the island’s best cooks

Everyone called him ‘Mestre’ Tomeu and although he had a surname (Esteva) no one ever used it. That Catalán word ‘Mestre’ word means maestro in Spanish and teacher in English. And that’s what ‘Mestre’ Tomeu did — he taught teenagers how to cook and many of them went on to become Majorca’s best cooks.

In the 1960s and 70s, ‘Mestre’ Tomeu had a unique place in Majorca’s gastronomic scene built up during a lifetime dedicated to cooking — and teaching how to cook.

The most important part of his working life was the time he spent in the 1960s in hotel kitchens and at the island’s main hostelry teaching youngsters the ins and outs of the cooking business.

Majorca today is particularly rich in first rate cooks and that is partly because ‘Mestre’ Tomeu was a good and generous teacher who gave legions of young boys a sound training in the culinary arts.

He was teacher who created a school: many of his students went on to teach other students at the island’s various cooking schools including the main one of the Universidad Illes Balears.

It was very much thanks to ‘Mestre’ Tomeu that hotels and restaurants all over the island have such high standards in the cooking of Majorcan dishes.

In the 60s and 70s, the mere fact that a cook had worked with ‘Mestre’ Tomeu or had attended his classes, meant he had been trained to the highest of standards and he was able to get a place in the kitchens of any hotel or restaurant on the island.

Some of ‘Mestre’ Tomeu’s students went on to open their own restaurants and others worked at top places all over the island as well as on the mainland and elsewhere. Others followed in their master’s footsteps: they went on to become teachers to ensure that new generations of young men and women would become fine cooks.

So even although ‘Mestre’ Tomeu retired in 1975, his ideas, his techniques, the meticulous care with which he trained young cooks in the basics, are still being taught at the island’s main hostelry schools.

But who taught ‘Mestre’ Tomeu how to cook? He first saw the stoves of a professional kitchen at the tender age of 12 when he started work as an apprentice at Palma’s Gran Hotel, in front of the Teatro Principal, which is now a museum and cultural centre and still one of Palma’s finest buildings.

In those days it was Palma’s top luxury hotel although the ovens and cookers were still being fired with wood or charcoal. The heat was even more stifling than nowadays when gas and electricity are used.

Four years later, when Tomeu was still only 16, he was working as assistant cook at the Gran Hotel in Camp de Mar. In later years, he was fond of telling how male guests at the hotel wore black jackets and bow ties for dinner and the ladies donned long evening gowns. Not quite today’s scene, is it?

A year later he was at the Hotel Mediterráneo next to Plaza Gomila in El Terreno. At that time, ‘Mestre’ Tomeu said, the headwaiter hit a big gong in the dining room to announce dinner was about to be served.

But by this time the Civil War had started and the young Tomeu, still only a teenager, was called up. But he wasn’t at the front line: the military, always short of experienced cooks, wisely made the most of his culinary skills.

He returned to the Hotel Mediterráneo in 1940, this time as an assistant cook. Some years later he became the chef at the Hotel Alhambra in Palma’s Avda Antonio Maura, which was razed many years ago, along with the Teatro Lírico, to make way for today’s Almudaina gardens. At that time (the 1940s) the salary for a hotel chef was 500 pesetas (3 euros) a month.

‘Mestre’ Tomeu in 1955 was named chef at the renowned and luxurious Hotel Bahía Palace at the start of the Paseo Marítimo where he stayed for the next 12 years.

After that came the most important part of his career: he went to the Escuela Sindical de Hostelería de Baleares in the centre of Palma, a hostelry school where he gave formal training to students, many of whom became the island’s top cooks.

For the next eight years (until he retired in 1975) he was directly responsible for ensuring that standards of cooking in the Balearics hotels and restaurants were among the best in Spain.

I know several cooks who either worked with ‘Mestre’ Tomeu in hotel kitchens or were his students at the hostelry school, who still speak of him with incredible reverence and fondness and are quick to tell you that their success as restaurant cooks was due to his inspired teaching.

But ‘Mestre’ Tomeu wasn’t dedicated solely to cooking and teaching. He also found time to build up a huge library of cookbooks, many of which are collectors’ items. These were donated to the Escuela de Hostelería Illes Baleares at the University after his death.

He also had a priceless collection of menus, many of them connected with dinners in honour of heads of state and other VIPs. One of the menus is from the Titanic and another for a meal that was served on the first flight to cross the North Pole. He is also the only cook who has ever done a paella at the North Pole.

It always surprises those who didn’t know ‘Mestre’ Tomeu that he didn’t open his own restaurant. He used to say he had offers galore to start his own place but he never even considered them.

Although he had trained hundreds of young men so they could get good jobs in restaurants, he was never interested in that side of cooking. He reckoned the life of a restaurant cook was a bit too slave-like with having to be on duty at all times. There was another reason for shunning the restaurant trade: his wife was from a family of restaurant owners and was well aware of the unsociable working hours. She didn’t want her husband to be part of them.

But it was a blessing ‘Mestre’ Tomeu didn’t get involved in restaurants because had he done so he wouldn’t have been able to form all those marvellous cooks we now have in Majorca and elsewhere.

For them he was more than just a teacher. ‘Mestre’ Tomeu was a veritable guru who inspired them to go out and do greater things than they even thought they were capable of doing.

A superb collection of Majorcan recipes Xesc knocked on doors from Alaró up to Valldemosa

Xesc Bonnin is a retired cook with a mission. It’s not an impossible one but it calls for dedication and a huge amount of hard work. Xesc laments that not enough is being done to protect and promote Majorcan cooking. And that’s what his mission hopes to correct.

When I first met him 10 years go he had just published a book called S’Assassí d’es Tumbet. The title in Mallorquín translates as The Killer of the Tumbet and the cover makes it look like some kind of a thriller.

It shows a Majorcan earthenware casserole — a greixonera — holding a tumbet, Majorca’s famous dish of tomatoes, aubergines, red peppers and potatoes. A big kitchen knife has been plunged into the centre of the tumbet.

Someone has stabbed Majorcan cooking in the back, says Xesc’s book cover, and that someone is restaurant cooks and the general public. All of us have to show more respect for Majorcan cooking — now and in the future.

Xesc complains, as others have done before him, that many of the island’s recipes are being forgotten by all and sundry. In some cases insensitive restaurant cooks are the worst culprits.

As far as I know, no one has done as much as Xesc to put Majorcan cuisine on the gastronomic map. His major contribution to the cause was an amazing cookbook he put together after going round every town and village on the island, literally knocking on doors and asking for family recipes. He uncovered some amazing recipes.

He visited every village and town from Alaró to Valledemosa and also those along various parts of the coastline. His collection of unique Majorcan recipes has the appropriate title of La Cocina Mallorquina. Pueblo a Pueblo, Puerta a Puerta. (Majorcan Cooking. Town to Town, Door to Door).

Over several years, Xesc visited 54 towns and villages and ended up with 262 recipes, some of which go back five or six generations. They’re the cherished dishes of Majorcan families that have been handed down from mothers to daughters and sometimes even from fathers to sons.

Xesc, who was already a well known local cook when he started going from town to town and knocking on doors, had a working method that was simple but very effective.

He didn’t just knock on any old door. He had done his homework and through contacts in the towns and villages, he knew the names of those families who did very good versions of local dishes. Some of the recipes were legendary and had never been revealed before.

Others have remained under wraps. Xesc found that most people were delighted to tell him about their family dishes, but sometimes the current guardian of the recipes had no qualms about cooking a certain dish for him, but she didn’t want to release the age-old secrets of a family’s flagship dish.

In the old days, the really old days, there were no cookbooks on how to do certain dishes. Most families, even those only remotely interested in eating well, kept a recipe book in which the most sacred dishes were noted. But more often than not, the recipe was simply a list of ingredients.

The all-important method, how the dish was put together, and the little culinary tricks that helped to make it a success, were left out. Only the active cooks in the family knew about them and they were passed orally from generation to generation.

Xesc usually knew of someone in each town and village who was already well aware of the area’s culinary traditions and who also knew who had a reputation for making the best frit, tumbet, arròs brut and who could get the most golden and crunchiest skin on the roast suckling pig.

That certainly made Xesc’s work a great deal easier, but even so it was a mammoth job. The trek out to each town or village, going to dozens of homes and listening to how a recipe was done and making notes of the method and getting the ingredients — they must have been exhausting days.

He came across 10 recipes in Costitx and Puerto Andratx alone. Most of us would have been knackered after those outings and we may well have given up all idea of going to the other 52 towns and villages. But Xesc soldiered on and collected a superb set of 262 recipes.

But it’s not only recipes. At the start of the 54 geographical sections, Xesc writes something of interest about the place and even includes a few culinary tips. And the book is very nicely illustrated throughout with pictures of people and dishes by Eugenia Shuhaibar.

At the time the book was published Xesc didn’t get the recognition he deserves for such a monumental work. Pueblo a Pueblo, Puerta a Puerta has long been out of print. It would be a nice accolade to Xesc and all those who contributed to making this book one of the most important collection of recipes on Majorcan cooking, if someone brought out a new edition. Majorcan cooking deserves it.

