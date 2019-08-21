Santo Domingo cloister in Pollensa. 21-08-2019 ULTIMA HORA

Wednesday, 21 August

CINEMA

Palma. 21.30: I, Tonya; Spanish with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu. 18.00: Children's party. Plaça Sitjar.

Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 18.00: Cycling race. C. Palma. 21.30: Trivial - Quiz. Plaça Major.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 21.30: Playback contest. Plaça Constitució.

Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 18.30: Children's party. Plaça Major. 21.00: Treasure hunt challenge. From the town hall.

S'Illot. 17.00: Children's games. Cala Moreia. 21.30: Concert - Opera Voicello (Carme Gari, vocals; Gabriel Fiol, cello; Miquel Marques, drums). Plaça Mollet.

Valldemossa, Sant Bartomeu. 17.00: Mountain adventure activities for children. El Cor de Jesús.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 22.00: Jansky - Duo with "Electroverse"; experimental music and poetry. Pont de la Vila Roja amphitheatre (across from the bullring). Free.

Muro. 22.00: Sembrant Veus - Latin American / Mediterranean folk fusion. Passeig Sa Riba. Free.

Pollensa. 22.00: Pollensa Festival, Accademia del Piacere - Nuria Rial (soprano); Fahmi Alqhai, Rodney Prada, Johanna Rose (viols); Rami Alqhai (violin); Miguel Rincón (baroque guitar); Javier Núñez (harpsichord); Pedro Estevan (percussion). Early Spanish music around the turn of the eighteenth century. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25-35 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Off Festival - Joan Palerm and Miquel Amengual. Plaça Major. Free.

Check the cruise ships in port, weekly markets and films in English.

Thursday, 22 August

FIESTAS

Sant Bartomeu in Capdepera. 23.00: CORREFOC. From the church.

Sant Bartomeu in Consell. 18.30 horse show at Son Colom. At 21.30: Playback contest. Les Escoles courtyard.

Sant Agustí in Felanitx. 19.00: Supper in the streets.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. 18.30: Two mile charity run; 22.00: Bingo. Plaça Major.

Portocolom. 21.00: Open-air supper at the yacht club.

Sant Joan Degollat in Sant Joan. 20.30: Supper; from 22.00, tribute to Joaquin Sabina (music). Plaça Constitució.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. 17.00: Cycling races. From and to Avda. Francesc de Borja Moll.

S’Illot. 17.00: Traditional games. Sports centre. 18.00: Market. 21.30. Cinema - Jurassic World. Plaça Llop.

Sant Bartomeu in Vallemossa. At 22.00: Night of humour. Costa Nord.

MUSIC

Andratx. 22.00: Jorge Gil Zulueta - piano with cinema projections (Chaplin) and celebration of the anniversary of the first man on the moon. Son Mas (town hall). Ten euros.

Binissalem. 20.30: Mcagon’Day Dixieband. Can Gelabert Casa Cultura, C. Portella. Free.

Bunyola. 21.00: Tom Trovador (rumba). Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.

Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Yaroslav Bykh (piano); Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, Ravel, Scriabin. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

FelanitX. 22.00: Sopa de Cabra - Catalan rock legends. Sa Torre Park. 30 euros.

Marratxi. 21.00: Diego Hervalejo Trio (jazz). Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 21.00: Jaume Tugores Trio - film music by guitar, sax and cello trio. La Misericordia (gardens), Plaça Hospital. Free.

Puerto Alcudia. 21.00: La Frontera - Spanish rock band from the ‘80s. Alcudiamar. Free.

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Off Festival - Julia Abad and Llorenç Barceló. Plaça Major. Free.

Son Servera. 22.00: David Gómez (piano) and 200 candles. Eglésia Nova. 20 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 21.00: Final Via Fora of the season - Five dramatised scenes by the walls that reflect events in Alcudia’s history. From the Porta des Moll, Plaça Carles V.