Today

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 20.00-24.00: Goletart - art, sculpture, photography, performance. C. Goleta and adjoining.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 21.00: Supper in the streets. (Registrations needed by 10 September.) 23.55: Night party - Anegats, Cabot, DJ. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 21.30: Swing night - music, dance and food trucks. Plaça Església.

Mancor de la Vall, Craft Beer Show. 20.30: Evening mile race. Concert - Back On Town (Creedence Clearwater tribute).

GASTRONOMY

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Studium Aureum. Sant Joan Baptista Church. 15 euros.

Inca. 20.00: Carlos Bonnin (piano), Laura Bonnin (oboe); Chopin, Liszt and others. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colon 28. Ten euros.

Inca. 21.00: Nada Surf. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 18 euros.

Manacor. 20.00: Vers Endins - music and poetry. Alcover Institute courtyard, C. Pare Andreu Fernández. Five euros.

Palma. 17.30: Annie, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.00: Kamerata Stradivarius. Almudaina Palace. Free.

Palma. 21.30: Jekyll & Hyde, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Santa Maria. 20.30: Sonya Godarska (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortes (piano). Microceller Son Crespi, Ctra. Santa Maria-Sencelles km 5.3. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es

Tomorrow

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 18.30: Barrel race. In front of Vins Nadal. 20.00-24.00: Goletart - art, sculpture, photography, performance. C. Goleta and adjoining; Saxophobia Funk Project at 24.00 in Plaça Metge Borràs.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 17.00: Gathering for the underwear race; 18.30: Address and then start of the underwear race. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 23.00: Night party - Cirko, Disccovers, Xanguito, DJ. In the square.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 18.00: Tardeo evening party. At the sports ground.

Mancor de la Vall, Craft Beer Show. 12.00: Ten artisan breweries. Music from Wacky Tobacco (swing), The Exploding Boys (tribute to The Cure), The Other Side - Pink Floyd Experience.

GASTRONOMY

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.00: Alcudia Jazz Festival - Julian Vaughn Quartet. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 12 euros.

Palma. 17.00: Annie, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 21.00: Jekyll & Hyde, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Santanyi. 20.00: Santanyi International Music Festival - Natalia Salom (soprano), Pedro Mateo (guitar); Garcia Lorca, Granados, Rodrigo and others. Santuari de Consolaciò. Free.