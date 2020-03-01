Carmen by Georges Bizet at Palma's Teatre Principal. 20-03-2017 Youtube: Opéra national de Paris

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

The Gentlemen (2019)



Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery.

Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.

The Gentlemen RIVOLI 16 Action/Crime 15.30/17.40/19.50/22.00

The Gentlemen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Crime 12.20 (1/3); 21.15 (1/3;2/3; 3/3; 4/3 & 5/3)

The Gentlemen CINECIUTAT 16 Action/Crime 16.15/*19.50/21.55 (*Not on Thursday)

The invisible man (2020)

Plot summary When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Starring Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer. Director Leigh Whannell. Duration 2 hours 4 minutes. Rated 16.

Category Horror/Mystery/Sci-Fi.

The Invisible Man OCIMAX 16 Horror/Mystery 17.50/20.15; 12.15 (Fri, Sat & Sun); 10.00/12.15 (Sun)

The Invisible Man FESTIVAL 16 Horror/Mystery 12.15 (1/3); 20.35 (3/3) The Invisible Man CINECIUTAT 16 Horror/Mystery 15.30/17.40/19.50/22.00

The Invisible Man MAHON 16 Horror/Mystery 20.35 (2/3)

JUST MERCY (2020)

Plot summary World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Starring Jamie Foxx, Charlie Pye Jr. and Michael Harding. Director Destin Daniel Cretton. Duration 2 hours 17 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama.

Just Mercy FESTIVAL 12 Drama 12.05 (1/3); 18.50 (3/3)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 20.15

You go to my head (2019)

Plot summary Following a mysterious car accident in the desert, Dafne suffers from post-traumatic amnesia. Jake, the first person she sees when she regains consciousness, tells her he’s her husband. Starring Delfine Bafort, Svetozar Cvetkovic and Arend Pinoy. Director Dimitri de Clercq. Duration 1 hour 56 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama/Fantasy/Mystery. Languages English and French.

You go to my head CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 19.20

Bombshell (2019)

Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 17.45

Sunday, 1 March

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Andratx, Balearics Day. 12.15: Circus procession from the town hall to Plaça Espanya.

Banyalbufar, Balearics Day. 12.00: Folk dance with Al-Mayurqa. Plaça Vila.

Costitx, Balearics Day. 19.00: Piano concert. At the church.

Felanitx, Balearics Day. 17.00: Procession by the Felanitx Band of Music, followed by concert at 18.00 in the auditorium.

Inca, Mallorca Dream Days. 09.30-20.30: Weddings, communions, baptisms fair; eighty exhibitors. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28. Three euros.

Manacor, Balearics Day. 12.00: Folk dance with Sa Torre. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Montuiri, Balearics Day. 18.00: Folk dance. Pista del Dau.

Palma, Balearics Day. Fira del Pa amb Oli - 11.00: Children’s party and clowns; 14.30: Concert - Estación de Sonada; 16.30: Concert - Tomeu Penya i Geminis; 21.00: Concert - Jazzy Way of Life. Sa Feixina Park.

Palma, Balearics Day. 11.00 / 17.30: Minorcan horses. Plaça Porta Santa Catalina.



Palma, Balearics Day. 11.00: Vela Llatina Trophy. Portitxol yacht club.

Palma, Balearics Day. From 12.00: Music and drinks. Consolat de Mar courtyard.

Palma, Balearics Day. Fira DO - From 12.00: DO Oli de Mallorca cuisine; 14.00: Local products cuisine; 17.00: Ensaimada World Championship final. Parc de la Mar.

Palma, Balearics Day. 12.00: Concert - Orfeo de Santa Maria choir. Passeig Born.

Palma, Balearics Day. 12.00-18.00: Vermut de la Diada - music, drink and food for Balearics Day. Plaça Mercat.

Palma, Balearics Day. 13.00: Human towers. C. Consolat. 15.00-18.40: Guided visits of the Consolat de Mar (government headquarters).

Palma, Balearics Day. 13.15: Drummers of Formentera. Passeig Sagrera.

Palma, Balearics Day. 16.00: Folk dance with Tall de Vermadors de Binissalem. Passeig Born.

Palma, Balearics Day. 17.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; works by Beethoven. Consolat de Mar Chapel. Reservations through www.consolat.caib.es.

Palma, Balearics Day. 17.00 / 18.00 / 19.00: Ovnipresents Teatre - “theatrical visit” of the Palau Reial de Consell, the Council of Majorca, C. Palau Rieal 1. Pre-registration needed via web.conselldemallorca.cat.

Pollensa, Balearics Day. 19.00: Concert by Donallop - pop-folk. Club Pollença, Plaça Major.

Sa Rapita, Balearics Day. 11.00: Balearics Windsurf Championship. Yacht club.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: Opera National de Paris - Bizet’s Carmen. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com. its in French. See trailer above.

Valldemossa. 12.00: Krzysztof Stypulkowski (piano); works by Chopin. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. Ten euros. www.pianino.es.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 18.30 between Real Mallorca and Getafe CF at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.00: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Runs until Sunday April 19. Hours are Monday to Thursday 17.00 to 12.00; Friday 17.00 to 02.00; Saturday 10.00 to 02.00; Sunday and holidays 10.00 to 24.00.

Monday, 2 March

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Andratx, Balearics Day. From 10.00 to 13.00 guided tour of the Sant Elm Castle.