Recipes, including baking and bread making are very popular at the moment in the Majorca, Mallorca, At Home Together Facebook group, and that seems to be reflected in a definite scarcity of flour on the shelves in my local supermarket! But if you are thinking of doing a detox or need to address a health issue whilst you are in self isolation then group member Mise White is at your service, she is an Ayurvedic Guide who has been living on the island and has five years experience in helping clients based on the principles of the ancient Indian system of Ayurveda.

Ayurvedic medicine is one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems based on the belief that health and wellness depend on a delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirit of the individual which is defined by your 'dosha" or combination of such. Ayurveda's main goal is to promote good health, opposed to simply fighting disease. Ayurveda proposes that the food we eat affects our overall wellbeing, and can make us happy and energised, or miserable and lethargic. It's interesting to understand more about this practice which you can experiment with and incorporate into your life. In order for you to do that Mise is running free consultations online. If you are curious about Ayurveda and how it might help you, if you have ever wondered how you work out the 'doshas" which are dominant in you, or if you have an interest in finding out more then contact Mise and she will arrange a time and day for a call.

WhatsApp: +34 680 28 80 75 Email: prasadmas-sagenutrition@gmail.com

Ayurvedic medicine relies a lot on the medicinal properties of food, here are a couple of recipes that Mise has shared recently which are simple and nutritious.

Cauliflower and Leek soup

INGREDIENTS

Ghee or sunflower oil (enough to coat the cauliflower - MUST N0T BE 0LIVE 0IL)

A head of Cauliflower

1 tbsp Ghee or coconut oil

1 Leek

4 cups of stock or 2 stock cubes and 4 cups of water

Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD

Heat your oven, highest setting. Place a tray to heat up in the oven. Wash and chop cauliflower. Leave to drain and dry a bit. Chop the green part from the top of the leek and tail the root section. In a bowl thoroughly coat the chopped cauliflower in the ghee or oil. Once the tray is roasting hot (a drop of water should sizzle immediately), cover with the cauliflower. Pop it in the oven and flip every 5 minutes until slightly golden brown. About 20 minutes. Now add the tablespoon of ghee to a big pan, medium heat. Chop the leek into 1 inch strips. Add the leek and saute until soft and slightly translucent. Add the cauliflower and remaining ingredients. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat, simmer and cook until the cauliflower is soft. Blend until smooth. If you prefer your soup thicker, reduce the water to 3 cups. If you like your soup really runny go with 5 cups of water. If you like your soup creamy add 1/4 t 1/2 a cup of cooked rice just before you blend the soup. Works really well with herbed flatbread or pilau rice.

Green soup with steamed sweet potatoes and carrots

This is a version of the recipe and can be done with most vegetables, not just green ones. The idea is to use only 1 or 2 vegetables at a time, helping to use less and as a result a beautiful intense flavour from your chosen veggies.

INGREDIENTS

Serves 4, Prep time 20 mins, Cook time 20 mins

4 courgettes 0R a head of broccoli 0R 4 cups of a green vegetable (mixed green vegetables are fine)

4 cups of water

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon of ghee or coconut oil

Enough carrots and sweet potatoes to feed 4 people

METHOD

Peel and chop the sweet potatoes and carrots into bite sized pieces. Put the carrots on the bottom of the steamer. Once the water is boiling set the timer for 15-20 minutes and steam away. Wash and chop up the courgettes or broccoli. Add to a warming pan and add a touch of water (really put just a splash in, it will help the veggies to start off the steaming process). Steam until soft and well cooked, but not overly soft. About 5-7 minutes for courgette, 10 to 15 for broccoli. Once cooked add the water, salt and pepper, ghee and blend. Return to heat until warmed through. If the day is really cold you can add rice or chapati to bulk it up. Serve with steamed veg and flat bread and enjoy.

