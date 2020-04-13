Food
Get cooking with the American chef in Majorca
Lots of veggies. Almost vegan. Just a great vegetarian meal to help you cut down on meat.
Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.
Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.
Today Jeff makes a veggie burger, a great vegetarian meal to help you cut down on meat.
