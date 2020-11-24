Mexican Pork Pibil

23-11-2020
Marc Fosh shares with us a second recipe made with pork belly.

INGREDIENTS:

Prep time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 4 hours
Serves: 10

· 2.5kl of boneless pork belly or shoulder

For the marinade:

· 1tbsp Mexican spice mix
· 100g achiote paste
· 3tbsp cider vinegar
· 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
· 3 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
· 1tsp dried oregano
· 2 fresh bay leaves
· 2tbsp sea salt
· 3tbsp olive oil
· Juice of 4 oranges

Method

Place the achiote paste, vinegar, onion, garlic, herbs, salt, spices and olive oil in a blender and pulse to a paste. Slowly pour in the orange juice with the motor running to incorporate into the paste. Pour the marinade all over the pork ensuring it is thoroughly coated and then marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

Preheat oven to 150C/130C fan/gas 2
Transfer the pork belly and its marinade to a large casserole and cover with foil or a tight-fitting lid. Cook slowly for 4 hours or until the pork is soft and falling apart to the touch.

Serve the pork pibil covered with sauce with boiled potatoes or Shred the pork using 2 forks, discarding the fat to make a delicious fajita garnished with sliced red onions, chopped green chillies and sprinkled with Mexican spice mix.

Mexican spice mix

INGREDIENTS

· 2 tspn smoked paprika
· 4 tbsp black peppercorns
· 4 tbsp dried oregano
· 4 tbsp ground cumin
· 2 tbsp chipotle chilli powder
· 2 tbsp garlic powder
· 1 tspn salt

Add all the ingredients to the spice grinder and pulse until coarsely crushed. Store in an airtight container.

