Salmon, prawn & spinach lasagna

This delicious, fresh salmon, prawn and spinach recipe makes a nice change from the normal meat based classic and only takes 15-20 minutes to bake.

INGREDIENTS

Serves 4

400g baby spinach leaves

6 fresh egg lasagne sheets

500g béchamel sauce

450g salmon fillets, skinned and boned, cut into chunks

220g raw, peeled king prawns

60g Parmesan, grated

2tbsp chopped parsley

200g grated mozzarella

Juice of one lemon

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

Salt & pepper

Blanch the lasagna sheets in a pan of boiling salted water for 2 minutes, drain and set aside.

Pour the béchamel sauce into a large saucepan and set over a medium heat. Add the salmon chunks and prawns. Stir carefully and cook gently for 4-5 minutes. Add the spinach leaves, chopped parsley, grated mozzarella, lemon juice and season with grated nutmeg and salt and pepper.

Butter a large gratin dish and spread an even layer of the sauce over the bottom, then cover with a couple of lasagna sheets. Pour half the remaining sauce over, then repeat with another couple of lasagna sheets, pour the rest of the sauce over, finish with another couple of lasagna sheets, scatter with the Parmesan.

Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan180°C/gas 6.

Place the lasagna on a baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes until bubbling-hot and cooked through. Serve with pea puree or a green salad.

Baby spinach, mango & ginger smoothie with chia seeds

INGREDIENTS

Prep time: 10 mins

No cooking time

Serves 2

1 small fresh mango, peeled and sliced

40g fresh baby spinach leaves

150ml natural yogurt

150ml almond milk

Juice of 1 lime

1 tsp fresh ginger

1tsp chia seeds

Place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend to a smooth puree. Serve immediately.