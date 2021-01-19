Baby spinach, mango & ginger smoothie with chia seeds

Baby spinach, mango & ginger smoothie with chia seeds.

19-01-2021Marc Fosh
Marc Fosh

Marc Fosh

Salmon, prawn & spinach lasagna

This delicious, fresh salmon, prawn and spinach recipe makes a nice change from the normal meat based classic and only takes 15-20 minutes to bake.

INGREDIENTS
Serves 4

  • 400g baby spinach leaves
  • 6 fresh egg lasagne sheets
  • 500g béchamel sauce
  • 450g salmon fillets, skinned and boned, cut into chunks
  • 220g raw, peeled king prawns
  • 60g Parmesan, grated
  • 2tbsp chopped parsley
  • 200g grated mozzarella
  • Juice of one lemon
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
  • Salt & pepper

Blanch the lasagna sheets in a pan of boiling salted water for 2 minutes, drain and set aside.

Pour the béchamel sauce into a large saucepan and set over a medium heat. Add the salmon chunks and prawns. Stir carefully and cook gently for 4-5 minutes. Add the spinach leaves, chopped parsley, grated mozzarella, lemon juice and season with grated nutmeg and salt and pepper.

Butter a large gratin dish and spread an even layer of the sauce over the bottom, then cover with a couple of lasagna sheets. Pour half the remaining sauce over, then repeat with another couple of lasagna sheets, pour the rest of the sauce over, finish with another couple of lasagna sheets, scatter with the Parmesan.
Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan180°C/gas 6.

Place the lasagna on a baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes until bubbling-hot and cooked through. Serve with pea puree or a green salad.

Salmon, prawn & spinach lasagna

Baby spinach, mango & ginger smoothie with chia seeds

INGREDIENTS
Prep time: 10 mins
No cooking time
Serves 2

  • 1 small fresh mango, peeled and sliced
  • 40g fresh baby spinach leaves
  • 150ml natural yogurt
  • 150ml almond milk
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger
  • 1tsp chia seeds

Place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend to a smooth puree. Serve immediately.

Related Tags

Related news

Spinach patties with harrisa mayonnaise

Spinach The Nutritional gold mine

Spinach is said to help lower the risk of heart disease

18/01/2021

Marc Fosh shows the versatility of spinach, regular consumption of this food will certainly contribute to a healthy lifestyle.

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.