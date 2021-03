Do you live in beautiful Mallorca?

Are you a native English speaker?

Are you a qualified Primary School teacher?

Mallorca International School is now hiring!

We are looking for a Year 3 teacher to join this exciting and rapidly growing school next term. Please send your CV and a letter of application to:

Recruitment@mallorca.school.

You can find out more about us at mallorca.school.

We are looking forward to hearing from you.

Starting date March 8th.