Herb-Roasted cor de bou tomatoes

These ‘meaty’ tomatoes are just perfect for roasting, but any large beefsteak tomato will suffice.
Serves 4
Cooking time: 25–30 minutes
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 4 beefsteak tomatoes
(preferably cor de bou)
- 25 basil leaves
- 12 sprigs thyme
olive oil, for drizzling
- 1 bunch chives, chopped
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.
Remove the stalk from the tomatoes to create a small cavity and cut 2 slashes on each side. Push most of the basil leaves (reserve a few for garnish) and all of the thyme sprigs into the cavities and the slashes.
Place the tomatoes on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Bake for 25–30 minutes, until slightly caramelised.
To serve, carefully place the tomatoes in a serving bowl and drizzle with the cooking juices from the pan and some fresh olive oil. Garnish with chopped chives and fresh basil leaves.
