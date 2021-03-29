Herb-Roasted cor de bou tomatoes

These ‘meaty’ tomatoes are just perfect for roasting, but any large beefsteak tomato will suffice.

Serves 4

Cooking time: 25–30 minutes

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

4 beefsteak tomatoes

(preferably cor de bou)

25 basil leaves

12 sprigs thyme

olive oil, for drizzling

1 bunch chives, chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

Remove the stalk from the tomatoes to create a small cavity and cut 2 slashes on each side. Push most of the basil leaves (reserve a few for garnish) and all of the thyme sprigs into the cavities and the slashes.

Place the tomatoes on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Bake for 25–30 minutes, until slightly caramelised.

To serve, carefully place the tomatoes in a serving bowl and drizzle with the cooking juices from the pan and some fresh olive oil. Garnish with chopped chives and fresh basil leaves.