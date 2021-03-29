Herb-Roasted cor de bou tomatoes

Herb-Roasted cor de bou tomatoes

29-03-2021Marc Fosh
Marc Fosh

Marc Fosh

These ‘meaty’ tomatoes are just perfect for roasting, but any large beefsteak tomato will suffice.

Serves 4
Cooking time: 25–30 minutes
Preparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 beefsteak tomatoes
    (preferably cor de bou)
  • 25 basil leaves
  • 12 sprigs thyme
    olive oil, for drizzling
  • 1 bunch chives, chopped
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

Remove the stalk from the tomatoes to create a small cavity and cut 2 slashes on each side. Push most of the basil leaves (reserve a few for garnish) and all of the thyme sprigs into the cavities and the slashes.

Place the tomatoes on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Bake for 25–30 minutes, until slightly caramelised.

To serve, carefully place the tomatoes in a serving bowl and drizzle with the cooking juices from the pan and some fresh olive oil. Garnish with chopped chives and fresh basil leaves.

Related Tags

Related news

Spring Herbs

Spring Herbs

It’s important to choose herbs that you enjoy cooking with

28/03/2021

It fills the kitchen with an unbelievable, mouth-watering aroma and tastes fantastic.

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.