The second edition of MARE – the Audiovisual Competition for the Conservation of the Balearic Sea – follows the classic competition format, with digital underwater photography as its main discipline for capturing the beauty of the Balearic Sea.

Images have the power to stop us ignoring the sea. Photography provides an ideal vehicle for showing the sea’s hidden beauty, its colours, lights and shadows. It also enables us to document species and habitats and supply essential information on their state of conservation.

Through photography and video, MARE can help us understand and get to know the privileged environment we inhabit, and also remind us that we all have a role to play in the preservation of the Balearic Sea.

This second edition of MARE has been designed taking into account the results of the first edition as well as the wide experience of the Advisory Board. We would like to emphasise the three interconnected values of our competition: the beauty and richness that still abounds in our sea – especially in Marine Protected Areas –, the need to reconnect with the sea and, thirdly, the urgency of promoting marine recovery and all conservation actions and values.

We need all possible support and participation to build an extensive collection of images from the Balearic Sea. We encourage you to get involved! The rules are simple – just read them carefully:

Everybody is welcome, both professionals and amateurs.

Participants can submit digital photographs of the Balearic Sea. Images can be taken from the shore and/or from tens of metres underwater.

There are four categories: Children (<14 years), Youth (14-17 years), Adult Amateur (> 18 years) and Adult Expert (>18years).

For the Adult categories (> 18 years old), a distinction is made between amateurs (original JPG essential) and professionals (RAW essential). Each participant may submit up to 15 photographs distributed into 5 categories: 1. MARE Animalia; 2. MARE Plantae; 3. MARE Magna; 4. MARE; 5.MARE Denounces

Registration is free for young members of the Associació de Fotògrafs i Filmadors de Natura de les Illes Balears (AFONIB), the Federación Balear de Actividades Subacuáticas (FBDAS) and associated diving centres. For the rest of participants, the registration fee is 10 euros.

All entries must be accompanied by a clear conservation message.

23 prizes will be awarded by a professional jury divided among the categories.

Awards are important for MARE because they build a collective appreciation of the Balearic Sea – our life-support system.

They also promote photographers who provide a connection between the general public and the sea. Awards give them recognition, assurance and visibility. How would we know what lies beneath the sea if we didn’t have access to their striking images?

Due credit must be given to these participants behind the lens: their eyes will show us the sea in all its splendour, beauty and challenges; especially to those people who would otherwise never had the possibility to dive into the sea.

MARE is a collaborative initiative, made possible with the help of many underwater photography and marine conservation organisations and professionals. We are still at the beginning of a long journey and we need support to ensure a high participation, and to bring the beauty of the Balearic Sea to the Balearic public and beyond.

In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to remember that the conservation of the sea and the coast is, and must continue to be, a key component of the economy of the Balearic Islands. That is why MARE focuses on the natural wealth that lies beneath their waters and inspires our actions to protect it.

Life under the sea is an ongoing show that not everyone is lucky enough to enjoy. It is through the power of images that we can bring the sea closer to the general public.

We are organising exciting activities for the summer: underwater photography workshops and exhibitions of the winning photographs of the first edition; and we have talks planned for the summer months on all the islands.

We invite you to follow our Instagram and Facebook channels to keep up to date. And, most importantly, we encourage you to dive into the Balearic Sea and become an active part of its underwater show!

Prepare your cameras, send us your pictures before 15 September, win fantastic prizes and become an important part of the conservation of the sea!

Remember that the registration form, rules and guidelines are all available at www.marebalear.org. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us at info@marebalear.org. Do not miss the opportunity to join us at #AllEyesOnTheSea before 15 September!