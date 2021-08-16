Fillet of hake in a herb crust with Asparagus and natural yogurt soup
4 thick hake fillets, about 250g, skinned
For the Herb Crust:
- 50g fresh white
- breadcrumbs
- Finely grated zest of 2 lemons
- 60g fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 10g chopped fresh chives
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 45ml extra virgin olive oil
- Seasoning
1 To make the crust, mix the breadcrumbs with the lemon zest, herbs, garlic and seasoning in a large bowl.
2 Add the olive oil until the crumb mixture holds together.
3 Press the crumbs thickly and firmly on to the top of each fillet.
4 Place crumb side up in a roasting tin and drizzle with olive oil.
5 Roast in a preheated oven at 220ºC for about 4 - 5 minutes, until the crust is crisp and golden and the hake is just cooked.
6 Serve with asparagus & natural yogurt soup.
Asparagus and natural yogurt soup
Ingredients: serves 4
- 2 bunched of
- asparagus, chopped
- 500ml fish stock
- 1 large potato, peeled and chopped
- 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
- 250ml milk
- 2 tbsp plain low fat
- yogurt
- Seasoning
1 Place the chopped asparagus, potato and onion in a large saucepan and cover with the fish stock.
2 Bring to the boil and cook for 10-15 minutes and add the milk. Cook gently for 5 minutes.
3 Place in a food processor and blend to a fine puree.
4 Pass through a fine sieve; add the natural yoghurt and season to taste.
Tomato, pomegranate & Feta salad
Serves 6
- 450g cherry tomatoes (a mixture of colours also looks really nice)
- 2 small shallots, sliced very finely lengthways
- 150g feta cheese, drained
- 4 tablespoons pomegranate seeds
- 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 10 fresh mint leaves
- Seasoning
1 Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and place them into a bowl.
2 Add the finely sliced shallots, the white balsamic vinegar, pomegranate molasses, honey and olive oil.
3 Season and mix well.
4 Place in a serving bowl and sprinkle with the pomegranate seeds, crumbled feta cheese and garnish with fresh mint. Serve immediately.
