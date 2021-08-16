Fillet of hake in a herb crust with Asparagus and natural yogurt soup

16-08-2021
Marc Fosh
4 thick hake fillets, about 250g, skinned

For the Herb Crust:

  • 50g fresh white
  • breadcrumbs
  • Finely grated zest of 2 lemons
  • 60g fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • 10g chopped fresh chives
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 45ml extra virgin olive oil
  • Seasoning

1 To make the crust, mix the breadcrumbs with the lemon zest, herbs, garlic and seasoning in a large bowl.

2 Add the olive oil until the crumb mixture holds together.

3 Press the crumbs thickly and firmly on to the top of each fillet.

4 Place crumb side up in a roasting tin and drizzle with olive oil.

5 Roast in a preheated oven at 220ºC for about 4 - 5 minutes, until the crust is crisp and golden and the hake is just cooked.

6 Serve with asparagus & natural yogurt soup.

Asparagus and natural yogurt soup

Ingredients: serves 4

  • 2 bunched of
  • asparagus, chopped
  • 500ml fish stock
  • 1 large potato, peeled and chopped
  • 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
  • 250ml milk
  • 2 tbsp plain low fat
  • yogurt
  • Seasoning

1 Place the chopped asparagus, potato and onion in a large saucepan and cover with the fish stock.

2 Bring to the boil and cook for 10-15 minutes and add the milk. Cook gently for 5 minutes.

3 Place in a food processor and blend to a fine puree.

4 Pass through a fine sieve; add the natural yoghurt and season to taste.

Tomato, pomegranate & Feta salad

Serves 6

  • 450g cherry tomatoes (a mixture of colours also looks really nice)
  • 2 small shallots, sliced very finely lengthways
  • 150g feta cheese, drained
  • 4 tablespoons pomegranate seeds
  • 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 10 fresh mint leaves
  • Seasoning

1 Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and place them into a bowl.

2 Add the finely sliced shallots, the white balsamic vinegar, pomegranate molasses, honey and olive oil.

3 Season and mix well.

4 Place in a serving bowl and sprinkle with the pomegranate seeds, crumbled feta cheese and garnish with fresh mint. Serve immediately.

