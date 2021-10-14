The last edition of Mallorca Classic Week by Port Adriano was in 2019, but the event is back this year from October 14-17 and the drivers are raring to go.

On Thursday, October 14, motorists can register and pick their numbers, vouchers and welcome pack from the Ocibar Office on the first floor at Port Adriano between 09:00 and 17:00.

The opening ceremony for MCW 2021 will take place at 18:00 with a hamburger barbecue at the Blue Nest restaurant.

On Friday, October 15, drivers will meet at 10:00 at the Blue Nest restaurant in Port Adriano for the Russell Stevens Memorial Drive to Manolo’s Fish restaurant, which begins at 10:30.

On Saturday, October 16, there will be a technical inspection of the cars from 10:00-12:00 and the Gran Premio de Mallorca, Concours d’Elegance and Catwalk Pin Up Girl awards will be presented in the afternoon.

On Sunday, October 17, the Mallorca Sight Seeing Drive gets underway at 11:00, which includes a coffee break at Jardines de Alfabia and lunch at La Terassa in Port Adriano at 15:30.

The final Mallorca Classic Week awards ceremony will take place in Port Adriano at 16:00.

Fees

The Welcome Barbecue costs €20 per person; the Russell Stevens Memorial Drive is €50 per person; the Concours d’Elegance costs €40 including lunch and the Mallorca Sightseeing CrimeDrive is €40, including lunch and each event can be booked individually.

Security

For security reasons, admission will be limited and guarded car parks will be provided free for participants’ classic cars from October 11-October 18 in the underground car park of the Phillipe Starck Building in Port Adriano.

Access to Port Adriano from Son Ferrer will be restricted because of the Challenge Mallorca Triathlon, so drivers should take motorway exit 17 at the El Molí Exhibition Centre.

The dress code for the Classic Festival and the Concourse d´Elegance is contemporary style and hats are welcome.

Mallorca Classic Week offers fun for all the family, with live music and dancing and there’s plenty of stuff to keep the kids happy too!