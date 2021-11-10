The luxury British cruise ship, ‘Spirit of Adventure’ docked in Palma on Tuesday for the first time.

Saga Group's newest cruise ship is like a floating boutique hotel and designed to attract well-heeled passengers over the age of 50.

‘Spirit of Adventure’ specialises in visits to small, natural ports and passengers enjoyed the treasures of the Croatian coast before coming to the Balearic Islands. She was supposed to dock in Mahón, but bad weather forced her to come to Palma instead.

She was built by MerWerft in Papenburg in Germany and launched in July after a 10 month delay because of the Covid pandemic.

‘Spirit of Adventure’ is the sister ship of 'Spirit of Discovery' and her design was inspired by the classic cruise ships, ‘Saga Rose’ and ‘Saga Ruby’.

She weighs 58,250 tons, is 236 metres long, has 10 decks, 554 balcony cabins and can accommodate 999 passengers and 505 crew.

The ship has a traditional promenade deck, a large ballroom, indoor pool and spa and is renowned for serving great food.

‘Spirit of Adventure’ cruises last 22 days and the price includes drinks, dining, room service, internet access and chauffeur services to the port.