Rafa Nadal has revealed all the secrets of his spectacular yacht ‘Great White’ in an interview with Formula 1 World Champion and youtuber, Nico Rosberg.

The two friends shot the 16 minute video clip in Monaco in September, but the footage wasn’t published on YouTube until Wednesday.

Nadal launched his luxurious 80 Sunreef Power 'Great White' yacht in July last year. It has several TVs in different rooms, a beer tap, a barbecue, a garage for a large jet ski and a selection of water toys, a large hydraulic swimming platform and a space for sunbathing beside the water.

In the videoblog, Rosberg took on the tennis champ in a game of ping pong and won! The two men also talked about the importance of mental health and how playing sports can make a difference.

Rafa told Rosberg that he’s looking forward to getting back on the tennis court.

"I have had a very difficult period of time in terms of my foot injury, but I hope to return early next year,” he said.

‘Great White’ can accommodate up to 8 guests and also has an owner's suite, a guest cabin and crew rooms.

There are two large sofa beds in the large living room which is connected to the entrance to the bow terrace via a seating area and the master cabin has a dressing room, sofa, double bed and a private folding balcony.

‘Great White’ has twin 1200 hp engines and can reach a maximum speed of 23 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots.