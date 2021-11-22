There were 2,261,144 foreign workers in Spain in October; 798,473 of them came from EU states and 1,462,671 were from third countries, according to the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security & Migrations.

In the Balearic Islands, there are currently 12,486 Italian workers, 9,997 Germans, 9,255 Moroccans, 6,301 Romanians and 6,045 British workers, but the main nationalities are different nationwide, with 333,795 workers from Romania; 275,116 from Morocco; 141,521 from Italy; 105,409 from China; 104,834 from Venezuela; 100,227 Colombians; 71,915 Ecuadorians and 67,214 British.

Romanians are the largest group of foreign workers in Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community, Extremadura, Madrid, Basque Country and La Rioja.

Moroccans are the largest group of foreign workers in Andalusia, Catalonia, Murcia and Navarre and they represent 89.41% of foreign workers in Ceuta and 90.98% in Melilla.

Colombians are in the top five group of foreign workers in Aragón, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, the Valencian Community, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid, Navarre, the Basque Country and La Rioja.

Chinese are in the top five group of foreign workers in Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Extremadura, Madrid, Ceuta and Melilla;

Venezuelans are in the top five group of foreign workers in Asturias, the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Madrid and Ceuta.

Ecuadorians are in the top five group of foreign workers in Murcia and Navarre.

Italians are in the top five group of foreign workers in Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Madrid and Ceuta.

Portuguese are in the top five group of foreign workers in Asturias, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Galicia, the Basque Country, La Rioja and Ceuta.

The British are in the top five group of foreign workers in Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and the Valencian Community.

Bulgarians are in the top five group of foreign workers in Castilla y León and Navarra.

There are 22,454 Pakistanis in Catalonia; 745 Pakistanis in La Rioja; 5,211 Nicaraguans in the Basque Country and 4,003 in Aragon. 4,025 Bolivians and 3,360 Ukrainians work in Murcia; 940 Paraguayans work in Asturias; 5,728 Cubans are in the Canary Islands; 987 Moldovans and 771 Peruvians are in Cantabria and 2,890 Brazilians are working in Galicia.

The highest number of foreign nationals in Autonomous Communities and cities are as follows:

Andalusia: 57,614 Moroccans, 40,594 Romanians, 15,649 British, 12,035 Italians, 10,744 Chinese

Aragon: 28,229 Romanians, 7,541 Moroccans, 4,003 Nicaraguans, 3,216 Colombians, 3,138 Chinese

Asturias: 2,845 Romanians, 1,440 Venezuelans, 1,026 Colombians, 940 Paraguayans, 823 Portuguese

Canary Islands: 17,929 Italians, 7,977 Venezuelans, 7,764 British, 7,087 Germans, 5,728 Cubans

Cantabria: 2,261 Romanians, 1,109 Colombians, 987 Moldovans, 771 Peruvians, 683 Moroccans

Castilla y León: 15,631 Romanians, 9,857 Bulgarians, 8,458 Moroccans, 4,219 Portuguese, 3,903 Colombians

Castilla-La Mancha: 27,166 Romanians, 10,624 Moroccans, 3,500 Colombians, 3,243 Chinese, 2,362 Venezuelans

Catalonia: 66,556 Moroccans, 46,293 Romanians, 45,213 Italians, 30,134 Chinese, 22,454 Pakistanis

Valencia Community: 46,076 Romanians, 24,178 Moroccans, 15,545 Italians, 13,519 British, 12,291 Colombians

Extremadura: 5,192 Romanians, 2,948 Moroccans, 2,292 Portuguese, 840 Chinese, 517 Colombians

Galicia: 8,294 Portuguese, 5,977 Venezuelans, 2,890 Brazilians, 2,829 Romanians, 2,750 Colombians

Madrid: 81,468 Romanians, 38,968 Venezuelans, 26,781 Chinese, 26,763 Italians, 26,582 Colombians

Murcia: 32,965 Moroccans, 9,993 Ecuadorians, 5,512 Romanians, 4,025 Bolivians, 3,360 Ukrainians

Navarre: 4,988 Moroccans, 4,333 Romanians, 3,311 Bulgarians, 2,079 Colombians, 1,791 Ecuadorians

The Basque Country: 9,842 Romanians, 7,143 Moroccans, 5,211 Nicaraguans, 4,794 Colombians, 4,177 Portuguese

La Rioja: 5,934 Romanians, 2,782 Moroccans, 1,174 Portuguese, 1,027 Colombians, 745 Pakistanis

Ceuta: 1,791 Moroccans, 61 Chinese, 18 Italians, 9 Portuguese, 8 French, Romanians and Venezuelans

Melilla: 3,279 Moroccans, 31 Chinese, 24 Dutch, 22 British, 18 French