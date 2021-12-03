The American supermodel, Gigi Hadid was spotted shooting a commercial on Illetes beach on Thursday.

She's the daughter of real estate mogul, Mohammed Hadid and Dutch former model Yolanda Van de Herik who stars in the American reality show, ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’. Gigi's not the only one following in her mother's footsteps, her younger sister Bella and brother Anwar are also models.

Her modelling career began with Baby Guess when she was just 2 years old but was put on hold until 2011 while Gigi went to school.

She made her debut at New York fashion week in 2013 and never looked back. Shoots for Galore Magazine, the Pirelli Calendar, Seafolly and Maybelline followed and she was also photographed by the famous fashion photographer, Mario Testino for his ‘Towel Series.

Gigi has strutted her stuff on the catwalk for every famous designer on the planet, been hailed for her own design collections and appeared in several music videos, including one with Taylor Swift for ‘Bad Blood'.

She’s made the cover of all the top fashion magazines time and again, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Vanity Fair and fronted many, many fashion campaigns.

Gigi has also flexed her tv presenting talents co-hosting the American Music awards and has appeared on 'MasterChef' and the BBC's 'Children In Need'.

She fell madly in love and married Zayn Malik from the British boy band One Direction and they had a daughter in September last year, but the couple are now in the middle of a very messy divorce.

Gigi arrived in Palma via private jet on Wednesday and is reportedly staying at the Castillo Hotel Son Vida.

The 200 strong film crew gathered on Illetes beach on Thursday to create an advert for a well-known ready-to-wear multinational fashion group, which includes plus size models, Precious Lee and Devyn Garcia, medium sized model, Jill Kortleve from Holland and shaved-headed model, Jazzelle Zanaughtti and is directed by Bardia Zeinali.

Gigi and the other models were plied with cups of hot tea and slipped into a cozy puffer jackets between shots as temperatures dipped.