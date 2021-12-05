Ok, i’ll admit it. I love pork belly! It’s a real carnivore’s choice with its crisp skin, chewy fat and tender, juicy meat packed full of flavour. It’s also easy on the wallet and really simple to prepare…so whats not to like?

Pork is, perhaps, the supreme winter meat and has some wonderful cuts for stuffing and roasting. The tender fillets and loins, prized for their white, succulent meat, are perfect for pan frying or grilling but it also has some excellent, flavoursome odds and ends in the shape of totters, knuckles and cheeks for braising and robust stews but I sometimes think that if I could have only one piece of meat it would be a piece of pork belly. Many kitchen savvy, home cooks already know how succulent, tender and flavourful this cut of pork can be when cooked properly, so here’s a couple of tips for the perfect pork belly.

Firstly, the skin needs to be as dry as possible. Keeping the joint in a cold, dry fridge overnight will help the drying process, and keeping it uncovered will ensure no condensation forms.

Scoring the skin increases the surface area exposed to the heat of the oven, so that more of it crisps up, and not scoring too deeply prevents any meat juices from bubbling up and making the skin soggy. Salting the meat well before cooking is very important and does two things: it draws moisture from the surface, allowing salt to enter the meat and season it, along with any flavourings; and the salt also affects the protein structure, which softens and tenderises the meat.

I also think bringing the meat to room temperature before roasting is important with a large piece of meat as it ensures even cooking throughout, preventing the outside from over-cooking and drying out before the inner meat is fully cooked. When cooking, a blast of high heat at the start of roasting lifts the rind from the meat, moving it away from the moisture rich meat and keeping it dry for crackling to form.

I often just whack it in a very hot oven, leave it for 20 minutes or so, then turn the heat down and let it cook very slowly. Lastly, resting the pork belly will allow the juices to thicken and then redistribute within the meat, meaning they won’t all flood out when carved.

Pork marries well with so many different flavours from garlic, ginger, mushrooms, cabbage, potatoes, onions and robust herbs such as rosemary, sage and thyme. I particularly like it spiced with anything from anise, cumin and curry powder.

Rosemary roasted pork belly with celeriac & potato mash

Serves 6

2 kg boneless pork belly

50ml olive oil

1tbsp sea salt flakes

4 rosemary sticks, finely chopped

For celeriac & Potato mash

400g potatoes, peeled and diced

800g celeriac, peeled and diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled & crushed

40g butter

150 ml cream or crème fraîche

Sea salt and freshly milled black pepper

1 Preheat an oven to 220ºC/gas mark 7.

2 Score the fat on top of the belly with a sharp knife, being sure not to cut into the meat. Rub the chopped rosemary, olive oil and sea salt into the pork skin.

3 Roast the belly in the oven for 30 minutes, until the skin on top has crisped up, then reduce the heat to 160ºC/gas mark 3 and roast for another 2 hours until the skin is golden and crunchy.

4 Rest the pork belly for 20 minutes under a sheet of tin foil, then carve into portions and serve with celeriac & potato mash.

For Celeric and Potato mash

1 Cook celeriac in large pot of boiling salted water 5 minutes and then add the potatoes and garlic cloves to pot; cook for about 20 minutes until tender.

2 Drain well and return the vegetables to the pot; stir over medium-high heat until dry, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and add the butter.

3 Using the braun purée attachment, mash the vegetables until the butter is incorporated.

4 Add the cream and puree until almost smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Herb crusted Pork Loin with saffron-apple compote

Serves 4-6

Ingredientes:

750g loin of pork, trimmed

60ml olive

A small rosemary sprig

4 garlic cloves, crushed

Salt and freshly ground pepper

For the fresh herb crust

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 bunch fresh parsley leaves

A small sprig of fresh thyme

A small sprig of fresh rosemary

1/2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp olive oil

50g breadcrumbs

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Place all of the ingredients for the crust into a food processor and pulse several times until it looks like a nice, green crust. Season with salt & pepper.

1 Heat oven to 200c.

2 Season the pork loin well with salt and pepper

3 Heat a little oil in a large frying pan and colour the pork on all sides.

4 Transfer the pork to a flat tray with the garlic cloves and rosemary sprigs.

5 Drizzle with olive oil and roast in the oven to cook for 20 minutes.

6 Remove from the oven and cover the top of the pork loin with the herb crust, pushing down with your fingers to create an even crust.

7 Turn the oven down to 180C and cook for another 20 minutes until the pork is still slightly pink in the middle.

8 Remove from the oven, transfer the pork to a rack, and let it rest for 10 minutes before carving.

Saffron- Apple compote

4 red apples, peeled & chopped

2 large shallots, finely chopped

2cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

Good pinch saffron strands

80g sugar

2 tbsp cider vinegar

Seasoning

1 Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over a gentle flame and add the chopped shallots, ginger and garlic.

2 Cook for 2-3 minutes to soften without colouring and add the saffron, apples, sugar and cider vinegar.

3 Cover with a lid and cook gently for 15-20 minutes.

4 Season to taste, mix well and remove from the heat.