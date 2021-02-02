Second episode "Son of a Pig.

02-02-2021Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV
Jason Moore

Jason Moore

Yesterday, I said in this space that The Mallorca Files could do better and they certainly did so in the episode screened this afternoon. Son of Pig was a big improvement on El Maestro. Some fanastic shots of Arta and the areas around Bunyola and Soller.

The scenery: first rate as usual with some great shots of Mallorca. 10/10.

The acting: much better and Phil Daniels is great as PI Frank Bottomley. Elen Rhys as Detective Miranda Blake was especially good in this episode. Some good supporting actors as well.

Actor Phil Daniels guest stars in episode two in "Son of a Pig"

The plot: much better and well written.

Overall score: Enjoyable and good afternoon watch: 9/10.

Related Tags

Polls

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.