Take a look at our list of top 5 markets, fairs, attractions etc for the ultimate visit to the island.

Out of the ordinary attractions

1. Visit a cheese factory

Visiting the Son Jover cheese factory in Inca offers a unique opportunity to explore traditional Mallorcan cheese-making. You can witness the artisanal process, sample a variety of exquisite cheeses, and learn about the island’s rich dairy heritage. It’s a flavorful and educational experience for cheese enthusiasts! Call +34 623 044 909 for visits (available between October and June).

2. Find the Rolf Schaffner horses

German artist Rolf Schaffner’s horses grace farmland near the Es Llombards, Cala Llombards, and Santanyi roundabout. His “Caballos” sculptures, standing at 2.9 meters, and “Rey y Reina” monoliths (6 and 4.5 meters) are notable works in Mallorca. Schaffner pioneered “Land Art” and created meaningful pieces addressing war and peace. His “Equilibrio” sculptures connect five European locations in pursuit of international balance.

3. Perfume making

Flor d’ametler welcomes visitors to discover the artisanal process behind the creation of Mallorca’s perfume. The visit combines a small exhibition space showcasing almond and flower varieties with an explanation of how their perfume is crafted, from blooming to the finished product, including our most distinctive process of inserting the flower into the bottle. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience an aroma tasting.

4. Visit the Es Trenc salt pans

The Salinas d’Es Trenc, nestled in the stunning “Salobrar de Campos” Natural Park, offer a close encounter with this pristine natural haven. Explore the area’s history, discover its avifauna, and learn about the artisanal sea salt and Flor de Sal d’Es Trenc production. This unique salt enhances dishes with its delicate texture and flavor. As the sole salt of its kind made in Mallorca, it attracts locals and global travelers, offering a 45-minute visit filled with unforgettable experiences.

5. Take a trip on a Llaüt

A llaüt is a traditional Mallorcan wooden boat with a distinctive design, characterized by its elegant curves and unique sail. Taking a trip on a llaüt offers a chance to explore Mallorca’s coastline in an authentic and charming manner, immersing in its maritime culture, history, and serene beauty.

Things you shouldn’t do

1. Eat Paella in the evening

In theory it is possible, but the Spanish dish lies like heavy stones in the stomach if eating it in the evening. Moreover, you make a mockery of yourself among the Spaniards, as paella is eaten during the day.

2. Underestimate the heat

Mallorca’s summers can sizzle, hitting 40°C, while seawater reaches 29°C. Even in the 30s, sightseeing or inland excursions can be challenging. Past heatwaves prompted warnings against mountain hikes. Protect yourself from the sun, pack lightweight clothing, and stay hydrated with plenty of water to ensure a comfortable and safe visit.

3. Drive to Palma on a rainy day

Holidaymakers always go to the city when the weather is not exactly suitable for the beach. However, this causes long traffic jams sometimes from the access roads, especially from Playa de Palma, and the entrances to the car parks are usually jammed, especially the one for Palma Cathedral. Often the public buses that travel into the city are also overcrowded.

4. Expect everyone to speak your language

It is seen as arrogant if you don’t make at least a little effort to address people in their mother tongue. Learn a few Spanish phrases with Duolingo before you head to Mallorca!

5. Disobey beach warnings

They are issued for safety reasons, often due to strong currents, rip tides, or hazardous conditions. Ignoring them can lead to accidents, drownings, or other life-threatening situations. Always respect these warnings to safeguard your well-being and that of others when enjoying coastal areas.

Fairs

1. Soller Orange Fair (April)

The Soller Orange Fair celebrates the region’s famous citrus fruits. It features citrus displays, tastings, music, and local cuisine, offering a vibrant, citrus-infused experience for visitors.

2. Vilafranca’s Melon Fair (August)

Vilafranca’s Melon Fair is a colorful Mallorcan celebration of this succulent fruit. Visitors can savour a variety of melon-based dishes and enjoy entertainment such as the biggest melon competition, making it a delightful event.

3. Sa Pobla Rice Fair (November)

Sa Pobla Rice Fair is a culinary delight showcasing the island’s rich rice dishes. Visitors can indulge in traditional paella and explore local gastronomy (arros brut, etc) in a lively atmosphere.

4. Playa de Muro Summer Night Fair (July)

This summer night fair offers a vibrant evening experience on Mallorca’s north coast. Visitors can enjoy local crafts, delicious food, and lively entertainment, making it a perfect summer night out.

5. Sant Jordi Snail Fair (May)

This is a unique culinary event in Mallorca. It showcases a variety of snail dishes and culinary traditions, allowing visitors to savour these delicacies in a festive atmosphere.

Villages

1. Estellencs

Estellencs is a charming village nestled on Mallorca’s western coast. Known for its stunning coastal views and traditional stone architecture, it offers a tranquil escape and natural beauty for visitors.

2. Portocolom

Portocolom is a picturesque coastal town on the eastern side of Mallorca. It boasts a natural harbor, historic charm, and a tranquil atmosphere, making it a popular destination for relaxation and maritime activities.

3. Valldemossa

Valldemossa, located in the Tramuntana Mountains, is a historic village known for its scenic beauty, cobbled streets, and the famous Charterhouse of Valldemossa, where Chopin and George Sand resided. You must try the famous Coca de Patata!

4. Banyalbufar

Banyalbufar, on Mallorca’s western coast, is a charming village known for its terraced vineyards that cling to the cliffs. It offers scenic beauty, coastal hikes, and a taste of traditional Mallorcan life.

5. Deya

Deya, a tranquil village in Mallorca’s Tramuntana Mountains, is famed for its artistic community, stunning vistas, and the Robert Graves Museum. It offers a serene escape with a rich cultural heritage.

Markets

1. Sineu

Sineu Market, held every Wednesday in Mallorca, is one of the island’s oldest and most traditional markets. It features a wide range of goods, from fresh produce to local crafts.

2. Santa Maria

Santa Maria Market is a popular Sunday market known for its fresh produce, artisanal products, and a vibrant atmosphere. It’s a hub for both locals and tourists.

3. Inca

Inca’s weekly market, on Thursdays, is famous for its leather goods and a variety of products. It’s a vibrant and lively shopping experience for visitors.

4. Caimari

Caimari’s market, held every Monday, offers a charming and authentic experience with a focus on local produce and artisanal products, making it a delightful visit for tourists and residents.

5. Bunyola

Bunyola’s weekly market, held on Saturdays, offers a diverse array of fresh produce, clothing, and artisanal crafts. It’s a traditional and lively gathering place for locals and visitors.