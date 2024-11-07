Calvia is taking centre stage at London’s World Travel Market these days, as the town council unveils its 2025 promotional video in the British capital, just days after celebrating a remarkably positive season for the tourism sector.

Under the title A Tourist, A Friend, Calvia seeks, in a lighthearted and playful tone, to remind potential visitors that they will always be warmly welcomed. After a winter marked by anti-tourism sentiments in various parts of Europe, Calvia is bringing back a classic slogan to invite people to discover everything the municipality has to offer—from the traditional sun and beach, to sports, gastronomy, and its recently upgraded hotels.

However, Calvia’s 2025 destination promotion video goes beyond just a nod to traditional tourism and a celebration of good vibes between residents and visitors.

The town council also offers a showcase of everything Calvia has to offer in a more traditional video format, along with two short documentaries centered on the Galatzó Public Estate, a gateway to the Tramuntana Mountains. Directed respectively by Ángel Galmés and Luis Ortas, these audiovisual projects explore Galatzó from both environmental and ethnological perspectives.

The 2024 season closes with highly positive results for Calvia, thanks to increases in average stays, prices, and occupancy, especially in the early and late parts of the season.

After a summer free of major incidents in Magalluf, Calvia is also seeing an influx of new tourists from the United States and Australia, while areas like Palmanova and Paguera are reducing their reliance on the British and German markets. Increasingly diverse nationalities are staying in hotels in Palmanova and Magalluf, while British tourists who traditionally visited these areas are moving to Paguera, a typically German orientated resort.

The outlook for 2025 remains positive, with Calvia reminding everyone once again that a tourist here is a friend.